‘Please beware’: Sam’s Club shopper exposes the store for selling old, expired orange juice in the sneakiest way

There are few better additions to your breakfast than a glass of fresh-squeezed orange juice, but what happens when your beverage is not as fresh as you would have liked? A TikTok video is exposing Sam’s Club for allegedly being super sneaky and reprinting the labels on their bottles, and the whole situation is a bit gross.

In a short clip shared on TikTok by schley33705, the individual can be seen peeling back the orange juice’s most recent expiration date to reveal the original date, which is two days older. He shared his findings in the caption, writing, “Sams Club is stickering expiration dates on the squeezed fresh daily orange juice.”

@schley33705 Sams club is restickering expiration dates on the squeezed fresh daily orange juice. #fyp @Sam’s Club ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

Some things put you off purchasing specific food items for life, but is this one of those times? Also, could this all be an innocent mistake? A TikTok user who appears to see the good in people questioned whether this was perhaps a printing error.

“It could also be possible that the person labeling them didn’t realize the date was wrong until they had a bunch labeled so they just redid it,” they wrote. Their comment has been liked over 100 times, showing that others agree with this statement. However, TikToker schley33705 quickly shut down that thought, as they replied: “In person you could tell the difference in color and settling of the pulp. It was very noticeable yesterdays vs todays juice.”

Some people disagree with his comments on expiration dates, and feel he is looking at the wrong thing. “those are not expiration dates,” a comment reads. But TikToker schley33705 has been quick to correct this comment. He responded with, “EXP. DATE. means something else then on an unpateurized juice product?”

The video’s comments reflect that some find the changing of dates dishonest, but others have reminded us that when these things happen, they’re often location-dependent. “weird my sams fresh squeezed spot is usually completely empty unless it’s actively being made cause it’s as the bottle says ‘squeezed daily,’” a comment reads.

So, what did schley33705 do in this situation (despite making a TikTok video, of course)? He did what any responsible shopper would do: He brought it to the manager’s attention! “I brought it to a managers attention, where it went from there is unknown,” he wrote. “Since it was only a day of difference and not past it’s previous expiration I don’t see a need to involve the department of heath.”

Is this your friendly reminder to double-check the expiration stickers next time you go shopping? It certainly doesn’t hurt because, in this economy, things are super expensive, and drinking sour and separated citrus drinks is the worst way to start your day!

