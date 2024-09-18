‘I DIDN’T THINK IT WAS GONNA EXPLODE’: Girls’ quest for a slushie ends in explosive display that’s enough to put you off food for life

Sometimes we forget that on any given day, we can exercise our free will and get a slushie at our local gas stations.

Something about the delicious fruity flavors feels like a forbidden treat, but in reality, they’re pretty cheap wherever you go and insanely accessible. They even have them at the front of Target so you can sip on a slushie as you walk through.

There’s also so much creative freedom when it comes to a slushie. You can mix and match flavors, swirl them, or even go half and half when filling your cup. Seriously, slushies might just be the most slept-on cheap pick-me-up.

Emily on TikTok, certainly wasn’t sleeping on the power of the slushie when she and her friends hit up their local convenience store to fill up plastic cups full of the delicious icy treat.

Unfortunately, the machine wasn’t working quite right and the flavor they were looking for refused to come out of the nozzle. One friend offered to push the nozzle to help and the slushie ended up exploding out of the machine, knocking the cup over and leaving a pile of less-than-delectable slushies on the tray.

Based on the shrieks and giggles of the girls in the video, they certainly weren’t expecting their friend’s iron-grip push to cause the machine to explode.



As it turns out, these girls aren’t the only ones who have had a slushie machine turn on them. One McDonald’s employee says that this happens to their slushie machine all the time, and it gets rather frustrating. Another commented that this happened to them once while trying to get a red raspberry slushie and it exploded all over her white shirt. A third said that they’d gotten slushies sprayed all over them because something was stuck in the nozzle.

Apart from the countless slushie horror stories, people did have another takeaway from Emily’s video. Many people chimed in to say how much they loved the girls’ laughter and sweetness as they navigated the messy, if not hilarious situation. They admired their positivity and joy, and dozens were quick to compliment their laughs.

And, naturally, there were a few jokes here and there likening the explosion to being on the toilet. But, you know, potty humor never goes out of style.

According to CNN, Slurpees, slushies, or Icees were invented in the United States in the 1950s by accident. The owner of a Dairy Queen in Kansas City had a soda machine that was always breaking down so he put bottles of soda in the freezer to stay cool as a backup. But what ended up happening was a slushie surprise. People loved the semi-frozen soda so the owner built a machine that combined frozen flavor mix with water and carbon dioxide.

Needless to say, the treat was a hit and it’s now beloved all over the world.

Although, 70-plus years later we still haven’t figured out all the kinks. But the frozen treat is still delicious, explosions and all.

