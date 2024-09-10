Is there a ‘Genshin’ McDonald’s collab?

McDonald’s may not be the only fast food game in town, but it will always be popular thanks to its dreamy French fries, perfect McNuggets, and twist on soft serve (make mine Oreo, please!). The chain also gets customers excited with their various collaborations with popular brands. Since there’s usually a fun new collab happening, does that mean there is one with the open-world adventure game Genshin Impact?

While ordering a Big Mac or fries is always enjoyable, McDonald’s keeps things interesting and fresh all the time, whether selling a Mariah Carey holiday menu back in 2021, or a McDonald’s Crocs Happy Meal. So, let’s learn if there is going to be a collab between Genshin Impact and McDonald’s!

Will there be a Genshin McDonald’s collaboration?

Yes, there is a McDonald’s Genshin collaboration! On Sept. 10th, 2024, Genshin Impact announced the news via their Instagram account and said it will be available from Sept. 17th to Sept. 29th.

If you’re thrilled about ordering an adult Happy Meal, you’ll also love this collaboration since it means enjoying a delicious fast food meal and getting special codes that enhance your playing experience.

Besides a Genshin Impact Apple Pie (yum), you can also get a Genshin Impact Deluxe McCrispy Meal. You can order the meal by logging into your account on the McDonald’s app. After you buy one of these meals, you’ll get “the collaboration redemption code” via email, and then you can visit the Genshin Impact website to use this code in the Genshin Impact game. You’ll get a namecard called “Celebration: Crispy and Sweet” and a “Wings of Delicacies” Wind Glider, according to Today.com. The meal includes a drink, fries, Genshin Impact Apple Pie, and Deluxe McCrispy. And if you order an extra apple pie, no one would argue with that!

As for the Genshin Impact Apple Pie, customers will notice that the package includes Beidou and Kaedehara Kazuha, who are Genshin characters. After buying the pie and entering the code the same way that you would with the meal, you’ll get a recipe for “Golden Apple Pastry,” three Golden Apple Pastries, and 40 Primogems for your Genshin Impact game playing experience.

Considering how popular Genshin Impact is, it was a great idea for McDonald’s to work with them. According to activeplayer.io, the game has been super successful since it first became available in September 2020, and 63,644,932 people played it between April 4th and May 4th 2024.

It was also smart to include McDonald’s famous apple pie in the collab, since people feel passionately about it. While it was once fried, McDonald’s started baking their pies in 1992. The apple pies are special, since this was the chain’s inaugural dessert. In the unpopularopinion SubReddit, a fan shared that McDonald’s sells fried apple pie in Hawaii, and another explained that the fast food chain in Brazil sells apple pie, apple pie filling, and vanilla ice cream (okay, now I’m craving that).

So, enjoy the Genshin Impact McDonald’s Apple Pie and Deluxe McCrispy Meal… and maybe some other great games will get future collabs, too!

