Is there a McDonald’s adult happy meal?

There was nothing better than being a kid and getting a McDonald’s Happy Meal, and every time a grown-up orders chicken nuggets and fries (and dips them in honey), they embrace their inner child a little bit more. While all-day breakfast is a close second, the real winner was, is, and always will be the Happy Meal. There’s just something special about it, which is why people are wondering if the adult Happy Meal is back.

While of course it’s possible to get a cheeseburger or an order of large fries (the only acceptable size) any time, a regular order is missing that elusive and magical element: the toy. (It’s a shame to grow up and learn that regular restaurant or fast food meals don’t come with toys…) So, let’s find out: is there a McDonald’s Happy Meal for adults?

Can you order an adult Happy Meal at McDonald’s?

While there used to be an adult Happy Meal at McDonald’s, there isn’t one currently. But don’t despair because as of August 13th, 2024, everyone can order a delicious Collector’s Meal and get six amazing glass cups.

The six cups include pictures of some of the best McDonald’s toys from the past. The classic McDonald’s cup includes the iconic Grimace Glass, Boo Buckets, and Funny Fry Friends. Other cups include Hello Kitty & Peanuts, Coca-Cola, Beanie Babies, Barbie & Hot Wheels, and a cup featuring Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions. The McDonald’s Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures, Morgan Flatley, said, “We’re bringing back some of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist, giving fans a memory that they can hold in their hands.”

While this would be good news on its own, people will be happy to know that they can order both breakfast (coffee, hash browns, and a sausage and egg McMuffin) and lunch/dinner (McNuggets or a Big Mac) to get one of the cups.

The nostalgic McDonald’s adult Happy Meals were a lot of fun, though. In September 2022, the fast food chain launched the adult Happy Meal via the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, which included toys such as Cactus Buddy, Birdie, Hamburglar, and Grimace with the purchase of fries, a soda, and 10 McNuggets or a Big Mac. If someone was lucky enough to get one of those Happy Meals while it was offered, they know how much of a thrill it was.

In December 2023, according to Today, people were able to order a second adult Happy Meal called the Kerwin Frost Box. This one included the same food items along with several toys.

As discussed in the ’90s SubReddit, people started enjoying McDonald’s collectible cups a few decades ago, which is just one reason why the new cups are so exciting. Fans mentioned that they never threw away their Flintstone or Muppets collectible cups since they still meant a lot to them. One person commented that the Batman cup is a “god tier collectables, so nostalgic.”

Of course, while the Collectors Meal isn’t technically an adult Happy Meal, why not order it and pretend it is anyway? It’s a surefire way to add some happiness to an otherwise routine day.

