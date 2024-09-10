When will the McDonald’s Crocs Happy Meal be released and what cool toys can you get?

McDonald’s always brightens up your day, no matter how old you are. Since the adult Happy Meal isn’t available all the time, you want to stay up to date with the latest collabs the venerable fast food chain is working on. Enter: Crocs. Tiny toy Crocs, to be exact.

The iconic company that still makes some of the best French fries around and the footwear brand have created a great new Happy Meal that you’ll definitely want to run to order… for your kids (or yourself!).

When is the McDonald’s Crocs Happy Meal release window?

While, according to USA Today, the McDonald’s Crocs Happy Meal will be in U.S. stores, there isn’t an official release date yet. As of now, the meals with these specific toys are available in Singapore.

Since the Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty Happy Meal became available at McDonald’s on August 20th, 2024, it’s possible that McDonald’s might wait a little while longer before switching things up and bringing in the Crocs Happy Meal.

What toys are included in the McDonald’s Crocs Happy Meal?

While everyone remembers the most exciting Happy Meal toys of the past, it looks like the Crocs ones will be just as nifty! According to the Instagram account @snackolator, there are 10 toy designs, but “A big disclaimer that it’s possible the designs (and number) could differ in the US.”

Each Happy Meal comes with Crocs Clips stickers and a Crocs box. 10 toys in the McDonald’s Crocs Happy Meal now on sale in Thailand include a Ball Pit design, a red McDonald’s character, a blue McDonald’s character, a Happy Meal box pattern toy, and a red and white Scribbles Happy Meal smile toy. There are also some food-themed toys: a Fries Croc toy, a McNuggets Crocs toy, a Burger Crocs toy, a white Golden arches Crocs toy, and a Golden arches and a red Happy Meal smile Cocs toy.

While all the toys look appealing, I love the McNuggets and Burger Croc toys the most… and I fully support anyone stealing these from their kids’ Happy Meals.

What other details should you know about the McDonald’s Crocs Happy Meal?

Since McDonald’s worked with Crocs in the past, it makes sense that they would feature Crocs toys in their popular Happy Meals. In November 2023, you could buy McDonald’s Crocs in four colors that represent the fast food chain’s mascots: yellow (French fry), black and white stripes (the Hamburglar), yellow (Birdie the Early Bird’s eyes), and purple (Grimace).

Since Happy Meals are such a massive part of many people’s childhoods, it’s fun that McDonald’s is bringing in some adorable Crocs toys. Besides working with other brands, the company has also switched their Happy Meals up in recent years, and they look a bit different than they did when you were a kid. According to Forbes, McDonald’s decided in 2018 to share the nutritional value of each Happy Meal with customers and to make Happy Meals no more than 600 calories. And in 2011, each Happy Meal included apples and 50 percent fewer French fries than before, according to Reuters.

In 2019, the McDonald’s Happy Meal had been around for 40 years, and four decades later, the toys are still making kids smile. And chances are the Crocs toys will do the same thing.

