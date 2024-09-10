‘I can physically feel the panic’: Sisters roll up at drive thru, and only realize too late that they’ve forgotten to bring any money

Sometimes, after a long day, an intense workout, or even just because, we all like to treat ourselves to a little trip through the drive-thru.

Recommended Videos

There’s something so satisfying and simplistic about remembering that at any given time, you can pull off the road and drive up to your nearest McDonald’s, Taco Bell, or Wendy’s and have food handed to you without even leaving your vehicle.

A big plus that sets this simplicity apart from the other little treats we grant ourselves, is it’s typically pretty cheap. Even with inflation gassing prices up, it’s hard to feel bad about a $5 combo or 99-cent soda.

That is, until you get up to the window and realize that you’ve forgotten your code and can’t scrounge up enough loose change to accommodate a $9 meal for two. Unfortunately for Hayden and her sister, Kenzie, this realization was a reality that Hayden, of course, documented on TikTok.

The video follows the chaos as Kenzie’s credit card mysteriously disappears and she continuously blames Hayden while frantically searching for a card, spare cash, or even quarters. As Hayden exclaimed that she had not taken her sister’s card as a joke and they were about $4 short of their happy meal, both sisters strategically avoided making eye contact with the worker in the middle.

After many directions from Hayden to just zoom away, that’s exactly what Kenzie decided to do, without payment or the food they came for.

Just watching the video, you can feel the sheer panic deep in your soul. And commenters caught a whiff of that, many of them saying they could physically feel their panic. Others pointed out that the worker probably would’ve given them the food either way, especially because they probably had to throw it away after the girls drove off.

Lots of people related to the scenario, saying they’ve had to search for coins or change or even openly admit to the cashier that they were straight out of cash that day. One commenter even admitted that they drive away as soon as they tap their card anyway because they know that it’s going to decline.

One McDonald’s worker did admit that when someone came in strapped for cash, she would still give them their meal. So the girls may not have been quite as screwed as they thought they were.

This will teach them a very valuable lesson about double, triple, and quadruple-checking that they have their phone, keys, AND wallet when they leave the house.

And they’ll probably never go to that particular fast food establishment ever again.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy