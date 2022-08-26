Pokémon GO is going full horror to promote the finale of Go Fest

The Pokémon Company and Niantic are taking a page out of Detective Pikachu as they promote the finale of the Pokémon Go Fest 2022. They released a video that was not only shocking but also terrifying.

A series of videos were posted on the official Pokémon GO Twitter page, as the game reports that people across the globe sighted “otherworldly Pokémon”. Four videos were uploaded with sightings reported from Japan, USA, and Germany, the three countries where the in-person event took place.

⚠️ We have received reports from across the globe documenting sightings of otherworldly Pokémon. Details to come. ⚠️ — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 24, 2022

Each sighting showcases a different ultra beast that has entered the real world. And wow, they’re all terrifying, especially the one sighting in Sapporo. Dear Niantic, when we wished to co-exist with Pokémon in the real world, we didn’t want giant scary space creatures emerging in dark places or broad daylight.

File 04: UB-03 LIGHTING

Sighting reported: 2022.8.5 PM 9:58 JST

Sapporo, Japan pic.twitter.com/E4zZqH1czH — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 26, 2022

File 03: UB-02 ABSORPTION

Sighting reported: 2022.7.23 PM 1:43 PDT

Seattle, USA pic.twitter.com/IOvnIZ5CJH — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 25, 2022

File 02: UB-02 BEAUTY

Sighting reported: 2022.7.2 AM 10:54 CEST

Berlin, Germany pic.twitter.com/AjH5zmwt4u — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 25, 2022

This year’s Pokémon GO fest encourages trainers to catch shiny or rare event Pokémon and complete a special research task that may be connected to the ultra beasts. Trainers will also be given the opportunity to take part in five-star raids, where they could capture Pheromosa, Buzzwole, Xurkitree, and Nihilego, the four ultra beasts introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon. More information on the raid times for the ultra beast are available at the Pokémon GO website.

To take part in the event, players need to purchase a ticket in the in-game shop for $10.99. The final event takes place this weekend, at Aug. 27, 2022, from 10am to 6pm local time.