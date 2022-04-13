The final trailer for Our Great National Parks has just dropped, touting a new Netflix series hosted by former President Barack Obama that will explore all that the wild has to offer, not only here in the U.S., but across the world.

In promotion of the documentary series, Obama appeared on the Today show to discuss whether he thinks Earth can be saved in the face of cataclysmic climate change.

Serving as the narrator and executive producer for the series, which dropped on the streaming service Wednesday, Obama promotes the show as a call to action for viewers to help preserve the parks.

“I‘m hoping that we’re going to learn something, not just about how to maintain national parks, but why it’s so important to deal with issues like climate change that threaten the entire planet,” the former Commander-in-Chief told America’s weatherman, Al Roker, while the pair strolled through Virginia’s Great Falls National Park.

Unlike the condescending messaging of another Netflix project, Adam MacKay’s climate change satire Don’t Look Up, which implied indifference on the part of Millennials and Gen Z to spurring catastrophe-averting change due to an all-consuming investment in celebrity-couple drama, Obama emphasizes his great faith in younger generations to spearhead such a movement.

“I think that the generation of our kids are more mindful of how we haven’t always taken care of the planet..And with climate change affecting everything, they are demanding action. Nature is more resilient than we think, if we are intentional about it,” he said.

He added his own daughters, Sasha and Malia, are part of the demographic demanding humanity be “better caretakers” of the planet.

Obama also said that seeking refuge in nature, “among trees and woods and critters,” provides him a profound sense of joy.

Speaking of getting in touch with nature, people in the U.S. can visit any of the nation’s 423 national parks at no cost on April 16, which kicks off National Park Week. Other events are planned throughout the week, culminating on April 24.

You can stream Our Great National Parks on Netflix now.