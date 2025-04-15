Preview: ‘Capcom Fighting Collection 2’ is shaping up to be yet another retro compilation home run

A glance at the news or, heck, even out of your window, will show that humanity is at each other’s throats. Rarely have people been more divided, whether that be politically, economically, or – with firm clampdowns on border travel – geographically. But perhaps there’s a ray of light in the darkness: a path we might walk to stand as one together once more…

After all, if bitter fighting game rivals Capcom and SNK could join forces for the Capcom vs SNK games, maybe there’s hope for us yet!

These titles – Capcom vs. SNK and Capcom vs SNK 2 – are the jewels in the crown of the impending Capcom Fighting Collection 2, a killer retro package that also includes both Power Stone games, Rival Schools sequel Project Justice, Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein, Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper, and the ugly duckling Capcom Fighting Evolution.

I was lucky enough to be sent a preview copy by Capcom, and this collection has been bringing some serious light into my life over the last week. Anyone who’s dipped into the other recent Capcom fighting game compilations – the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Capcom Fighting Collection 1, or the truly amazing Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection will know what to expect: beautifully emulated versions of the some of the best fighting games ever made, online play (with rollback netcode), training modes, museum features, and a wealth of small quality-of-life improvements. You get the sense that the developers love these games as much as you do.

In my experience so far, and with the game still set to receive further improvements before launch, this collection isn’t going to let the side down. I am and always will be a Sega Dreamcast cultist, and as all but one of these games appeared on that doomed system, this is like catnip to me. So, let’s dig into a few to get a taste of what’s coming.

Capcom vs SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

Image via Capcom

Though a huge deal on its 2000 release for bringing together two sets of beloved characters, the release of its sequel just a year later in 2001 left this in the dust. Capcom vs SNK 2 is inarguably the superior game, though this is no slouch. On returning to it after so long, I loved the slick presentation, killer soundtrack, and impressive backgrounds. Capcom vs SNK 2 will inevitably be more popular in online play, but I hope this garners a mini-community of its own on launch.

Power Stone 2

Image via Capcom

Power Stone as a franchise has been unjustly ignored by Capcom. The first two titles in the series were released in arcades and on Dreamcast, and after that only ever made it onto a 2006 PlayStation Portable port. Of the two games Power Stone 2 is undeniably superior, going from two to four player brawling and with dynamic environments.

I’ve been playing this in local multiplayer with my baffled yet entertained girlfriend (sadly during the preview period, I haven’t had an online match). Most of the games in this collection are targeted at hardcore fighting game fans, but Power Stone 2 has genuine mainstream appeal and might finally get the wide audience it deserves for the first time.

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

Image via Capcom

Despite owning this on Dreamcast, I never put much time into this odd duck in Capcom’s fighting library. It’s essentially “Capcom does Star Wars” and is the sequel to PSOne title Star Gladiator. I like that it’s included here as it’s a curious little title, but I doubt many 2025 gamers will be sinking hours into mastering it. But hey, who can complain at obscure titles like this being summoned from their graves and pressed back into service?

As practically every title in Capcom’s fighting game back catalogue has now been included in their recent retro ports, the chances of a Capcom Fighting Game Collection 3 seem slim. Perhaps the Street Fighter EX titles could return, along with Star Gladiator, Rival Schools: United by Fate, and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, but few in the FGC community are hankering to replay them in the same way they are the Capcom vs SNK titles.

But if this is the final entry, it looks like Capcom is going out with a bang. Further improvements and tweaks are promised between now and its May 16, 2025 launch, but as it plays right now, this is going to be yet another retro dream for fighting game fans.

A preview copy of the game was provided by Capcom.

