Review: ‘Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection’ is comic book joy distilled into a beautiful package

The Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection shouldn’t exist. Over the three decades since Capcom acquired the Marvel license, the entertainment world has changed beyond recognition, with Marvel escaping bankruptcy to launch the single most successful movie franchise the world has ever seen.

When these games were developed the Marvel license wasn’t the multi-billion dollar behemoth it is now, and Capcom were free to play with Stan Lee’s toys however they saw fit. For example, the earliest fighting game in this collection, 1994’s X-Men: Children of the Atom features icons like Wolverine and Cyclops, but also finds time for the ultra-obscure Spiral. And, where would Multiverse of Madness villain Shuma-Gorath even be if it weren’t for Capcom boosting his image here?

Disney and Marvel now exert much tighter control, as proven by 2017’s Marvel vs Capcom Infinite completely ditching all X-Men characters as Disney didn’t want to promote IP that was, at the time, owned by Fox. This iron grip on the Marvel IP also meant that for years, chances of any of the games in this collection seeing the light of day again were vanishingly slim.

Marvel vs Capcom: Origins and Marvel vs Capcom 2 were re-released in 2009 on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, but were soon yanked off the storefronts never to be seen again. Meanwhile, X-Men: Children of the Atom, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, and Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter haven’t been re-released on console since they were ported to PSOne and Saturn! Before this game’s announcement most assumed they’d be imprisoned in delisted licensed game purgatory forever, nestled alongside Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions and X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Now, somehow, the stars (and the lawyers) have aligned, and these iconic and important games are now here for all to enjoy, with the cherry on top the inclusion of 1993’s side-scrolling beat-em-up The Punisher. And, this being 2024 and all, each game comes with online multiplayer with rollback netcode, quick saves (pretty much necessary to defeat Magneto in Children of the Atom), a full museum mode of concept art and development info, and a comprehensive training mode.

But wait, there’s more! This package even improves the games by adding additional characters, including – and prepare for some serious deep fighting game nerd lore – Norimaro! This bizarre secret character is based on Japanese comedian Noritake Kinashi, was tucked away in Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter, and was removed from all non-Japanese versions as, apparently, Marvel hated the idea of some obscure Japanese funnyman beating up Wolverine. Norimaro’s inclusion or exclusion in this wouldn’t be a dealbreaker, but his being here is proof of the love and attention poured into this collection.

Then again, all that care would be for nothing if these games hadn’t aged well. Given Capcom’s 2D fighting pedigree, it should be absolutely no surprise that they’re the gaming equivalent of a fine wine kept in a dark, temperature-controlled cellar. These games were designed to be eye-catching technical showcases in arcades, and the bombastic fast-paced combat works beautifully. As you progress through each entry you can sense Capcom probing the boundaries of how far they can push the sensory experience, culminating in the all-time classic Marvel vs. Capcom 2.

For many players, this collection will effectively be “Marvel vs. Capcom 2 (plus some other games)”, such is its reputation in the fighting game community. It remains the pinnacle of what Capcom was trying to achieve: three-on-three combat, eye-popping super moves, a blisteringly fast pace, a high skill ceiling combined with ease of play, and an incredible 56 playable characters. I only have one minor nitpick: the 2009 Iron Galaxy port had a widescreen mode that this arcade-accurate collection lacks, but as it didn’t impact gameplay it’s not a major issue.

One thing I wasn’t quite expecting was the emotional whomp of starting up multiplayer. I’ve played these games for years, but try as I might, my real-life friends simply aren’t interested in nineties 2D fighting games — even if they were, it would be a one-sided match in which I’d wipe the floor with them. So firing up Children of the Atom, which I’ve loved for years but have only ever played against the CPU, and finally — finally — using my skills against a real person is deeply satisfying. I am also smug because, as of writing, I am undefeated in Children of the Atom, so come at my Iceman if you dare.

The only question remaining is whether this is worth the $49.99 asking price. I’m biased: I came into this review an adoring fan of these games. I owned several of them imported on Saturn, played the heck out of Marvel vs. Capcom in arcades, and poured countless hours into Marvel vs. Capcom 2 on Dreamcast. If anyone’s the target audience for this collection, it’s me.

But what about someone who isn’t a weary millennial with a bad case of 1990s nostalgia? Perhaps here it’s a harder sell, though these games fizz with an energy and charm that transcends the years. If you’re a fighting game fan you’re probably sold on this bundle for Marvel vs. Capcom 2 alone, but even someone completely new to these games you’re pretty much guaranteed to have a great time. You might even say… you’re going to be taken for a ride (cue the ludicrously upbeat trumpet sounds).

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection After decades in licensed game purgatory some of the greatest fighting games of all time have returned. This is an essential collection for fighting game fans and a joy to discover for new players. A copy of this game was provided by the Capcom for review. Reviewed on PC.

