Gamers react after Elon Musk is brutally cyberbullied for his lack of skills

In perhaps the best news all year, swathes of gamers have reacted after Elon Musk rage-quit a livestream of the video game Path of Exile 2 in which he was ruthlessly cyberbullied.

In case you missed it, the billionaire was delivered a welcome helping of just desserts over the weekend, when he launched a livestream of the game on X while onboard his private jet. What began as an attempt to show off the WiFi capabilities of Starlink’s in-flight connection soon descended into a trolling session, as Musk bore the brunt of trolls observing his gameplay on the highest level of difficulty.

Since hell hath no fury like a gamer scorned, the avalanche of trolls began with one user who logged on to the livestream to ask if Musk could “please jerk off mr trump so he dies of a heart attack.” I would advise that user to check out *that* AI video if they’re into that sort of thing (at the risk of burning their retinas), but I respect their playground taunt nonetheless. The Daily Beast reports that the trolling only got worse from there.

Apparently, Musk stared stoney-faced at his screen for the next hour as an influx of users swarmed the livestream bearing usernames like “ELON_IS_A_PEEDOPHILE” and “ELON_MUSK_IS_PATHETIC”. They reportedly sent chat messages ranging from the extreme (“YOU HAVE NO FRIENDS AND YOU WILL DIE ALONE”) to the downright personal (“YOU WILL ALWAYS FEEL INSECURE AND IT WILL NEVER GO AWAY”).

While some streamers attempted to help out Musk by teaching him how to mute the chat (you’d think, as the owner of X, he’d be across that), much of the channel was simply a landing page for legions of people who are rightfully ticked off by the billionaire. After co-leading a government department responsible for attacking critical services and more recently attempting to buy his way into a Supreme Court seat, it’s understandable that folks were letting loose.

The sentiment online wasn’t any gentler. After getting wind of both the trolls who targeted Musk, and his lack of skills, users flocked to social media to share their (mostly excited) reactions. “[Path of Exile] veterans are laughing their a** off watching and dissecting that charade,” one user wrote on X, with another adding that “the billionaire lost on the first boss and turned off the stream in shame.” Elsewhere, users revelled in the fact that “a multi-billionaire [got] bullied on Path of Exile 2,” or sarcastically quipped that “the love in the [chat] is big, but we can do better.”

“Even the best tech can’t carry you through hardcore mode,” a fifth user wrote. Much of the online commentary took aim at the fact that, while he once claimed to be one of the world’s best Path of Exile players, Musk admitted to participating in the practice of boosting. For those unaware, that means he paid real (and actually skilled) people to play the game for him, on his account, in an effort to boost his stats and make him look far more accomplished than he is.

The irony wasn’t lost on gamers that Musk was ruthlessly cyberbullied for his lack of skills on a game he’d paid to be good at, and they responded in tow. “I guess one of the lessons is not to use Starlink for gaming, whether you’ve paid someone to grind your character or not,” one user surmised. What all of it amounts to is a level of irony even Larry David couldn’t muster, and I, personally, am loving every minute.

