Hakeem Jeffries speaks during a news conference and Elon Musk arrives for a town hall wearing a cheesehead hat
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images and Scott Olson/Getty Images
Politics
News

‘Unpopular, unhinged, un-American’: Hakeem Jeffries destroys Elon Musk’s failed attempt to sway Wisconsin election results

The billionaire's defeat has been met with glee among scores of Democrats.
Tom Disalvo
Published: Apr 2, 2025 07:47 pm

Hakeem Jeffries was among the scores of Democratic politicians to respond to news of Elon Musk’s failed attempt to buy his way to a Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin. 

In case you missed it, the billionaire had long shared his support for the Trump-backed judge, Brad Schimel, in the lead up to the election, reportedly pouring a record $21 million into Schimel’s campaign against the liberal opponent, Susan Crawford. Thankfully, in promising evidence that you can’t simply purchase a Supreme Court seat, Wisconsinites voted in Crawford’s favor, handing her a win by about 10 percentage points as the race came to end on Tuesday. 

Much to the displeasure of MAGA supporters, Crawford’s victory maintains the 4-3 liberal majority in the state Supreme Court, meaning Musk’s efforts to swing the ideological balance in favor of the right was unsuccessful. It bookends what was Musk’s notable campaign effort on Schimel’s part, which saw the billionaire don a cheese hat while visiting Wisconsin in person and declare that defeat would be “catastrophic.” Well, that catastrophic outcome has come to fruition, and Democrats are relishing every second.  

Speaking in a recent interview on MSNBC, Jeffries said Crawford’s victory is a sign that Republicans need to “move away from this unelected, unpopular, unhinged and un-American billionaire puppet master.” He added that Musk “tried to spend his unlimited resources to buy a state Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin, and it failed spectacularly.” Later, he offered a final thought in response to Crawford’s victory, saying “voters rejected Donald Trump, they rejected Elon Musk and they rejected the rapidly deteriorating Republican brand.” 

Jeffries wasn’t the only Democrat to join in on the rare victory lap provided by Crawford’s win, with Jasmine Crockett taking to social media to respond with a quip that has become her trademark. “Well well well, I guess Wisconsin agreed on the message for old Elon: ‘F’ off!’” Crockett — who has made no secret of her disdain for the billionaire — wrote on X. For his part, former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz wrote that “Wisconsin beat the billionaire,” while Eric Swalwell described Crawford’s clear win as an “a**-kicking.” 

The long-awaited Musk pile-on didn’t stop there, with Democratic governor JB Pritzker declaring that “Elon Musk is not good at this” and the official account of the Democrats writing, alongside an image of Musk in a cheese hat, that Musk is a “loser.” Following his stinging defeat, Musk quickly changed his tune on the importance of winning in the first place, downplaying the results by stating that changes to Wisconsin’s voter ID laws “[were] the most important thing.”

Perhaps the most impactful response was from Crawford herself, who took direct aim at Musk in her victory speech. “As a little girl growing up in Chippewa Falls, I never could have imagined that I’d be taking on the richest man in the world for justice in Wisconsin,” she said, “and we won.” So there you have it, folks, a rare slice of happy political news. Savor it while it lasts… it’s ‘Liberation Day’, after all.

