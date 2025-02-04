‘Forward’: Hakeem Jeffries issues a 10-part Donald Trump smackdown as America urges Dems to ‘DO SOMETHING’

For going on a week now, denizens of the web have been drenching social media in demands that Democrats “DO SOMETHING” about Donald Trump‘s disastrous first weeks in office.

It can be aggravating to be among the nearly 75 million people who voted to prevent this reality, as we watch our peers melt down over a future their votes brought to pass. Now, instead of doing something themselves — or doing something when it counted, in November — they’re just raging on social media, but at least one Democratic powerhouse is set to “do something” with the return of Congress to session: Hakeem Jeffries.

Jeffries is, per the demands of his constituents, prepped to do everything in his power to slow, halt, or at least interfere with the terrifying rollout of Trump’s plans. In a social media message captioned with a simple, stirring “forward,” Jeffries detailed his 10-part plan to push back at Trump.

Outlining his intent to block efforts “to steal taxpayer money” through Trump’s effort to end Medicaid, end Elon Musk’s infiltration of the Treasury systems, shed light on damaging Republican policies, and push back on Trump’s numerous executive orders, Jeffries delivered a stark reminder that Democrats are doing something. They’re just doing it within the bounds of the law, and that unfortunately takes time.

Jeffries also aims to examine efforts at the border while still protecting American citizens, — all American citizens — to shed light on federal funds being misappropriated or misused, fight Republican efforts to cut taxes for the wealthy while saddling the poor with additional costs, push back on the released Jan. 6ers, and to connect directly with constituents to determine what other efforts would best serve the American people.

His carefully laid plans won’t stop Trump’s train from crushing its way through this country, but they will help. They’ll make minor impacts, blocking certain policies, bringing money back to citizens, and overall serving as a hugely necessary check on Trump’s power. But there’s only so much Jeffries and his peers can do from their position.

Unfortunately for many of the people taking their demands to social media, those pleas to “do something” come far too late. Democrats already tried to do something — they ditched Joe Biden for a far more favorable candidate, they fought to control Congress, and they informed the American people, at every turn, how dangerous a second Trump term would be. Unfortunately for all of us, everywhere, 77 million people didn’t listen, and now we have a toddler in the Oval Office.

The real issue here isn’t Democrats, its Republicans. When people insist on action from the Dems, it’s always in response to something. Donald took away our Medicaid? Democrats need to fix it. Elon is rifling about in protected government systems? Where are the Dems? Marjorie shot a racist rocket into the stratosphere to shut down the government weather devices? How could the Democrats let this happen?!?

One commenter hit the nail on the head with their stellar takeaway, noting that we shouldn’t be urging Democrats to “do something.” Instead, we should be telling Republicans to “stop doing that.” It’s always a Republican decision that sends the country spiraling, so it’s them we should be targeting with our ire, not Democrats.

Stop saying “do something” to democrats and start telling republicans to “stop doing that”.



And if your response is “republicans don’t listen to us” then that’s exactly why we told you not to let them back into power in the first place. https://t.co/ZKkGZ058ic — Tim 🇺🇸 (@trouble_man90) February 3, 2025

It’s Republicans who boosted Trump into his current position, and it’s Republican toadies who make his policies a reality. It’s the right that deserves our demands, our outrage, and our challenges, not the left. So take your complaints to the people who earned them, and remember how we got here in the first place.

