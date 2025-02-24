Donald Trump nibbles on Elon’s toes in new AI video shared during DHUD hack

In a sentence I can’t believe I’m typing, an AI-generated video of Donald Trump sucking Elon Musk’s toes was displayed in the cafeteria of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

It’s time we just rid ourselves of even predicting 2025 bingo cards, because no one on planet Earth would have foreseen this. If you’re currently spitting out your coffee in disbelief, let me clarify the details. In what appears to be a cyber prank, the foot-friendly video was streamed over multiple televisions within the HUD offices in Washington on Monday. At the risk of making your skin crawl, it shows deepfake-like renderings of the president giving a foot massage to the billionaire and occasionally giving him toe kisses.

this video of Trump kissing Elon Musk’s feet is playing in the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development cafeteria this morning



(per source @HUDgov) pic.twitter.com/hrojPdLDHQ — Rachel Cohen (@rmc031) February 24, 2025

It’s an image that will regrettably now be etched into my brain for eternity, even though multiple reports say the video played on a loop in the cafeteria for around five minutes. It has also been reported that staffers in the office were forced to manually unplug each TV that was displaying the video, since they couldn’t figure out how to shutdown the hijack. Topping it all off, the text “Long Live The Real King” was superimposed over the video, likely in reference to recent social media posts by the White House describing Trump as a “king.”

King of BS, maybe, but King of America, certainly not. In any case, it’s not yet known who was responsible for the prank (and therefore who I should hold accountable for my imminent nightmares), but HUD spokesperson Kasey Lovett said “appropriate action will be taken for all involved.” Lovett also described the stunt as “another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources,” but some believe it was a form of protest from a disgruntled worker of the HUD, a department that has been subject to Musk and Trump’s mass layoffs due to DOGE.

WOW! This actually just happened!



The Monitors were just hacked at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to display an AI video of Trump licking Elon Musk’s toes.



The caption over it read: “LONG LIVE THE REAL KING.” pic.twitter.com/kQjJJhGCEX — Dimitris Soudas 🇨🇦🇬🇷☦️ 13-12-1943 (@DimitrisSoudas) February 24, 2025

“Staff have viewed this as a sign of resistance that has brought a lot of joy,” one HUD employee told ABC News of the prank, with another adding that “everyone is talking and laughing about it.” While the broader government — from the Treasury to the Department of Education and the Department of Labor — has already felt the wrath of Musk’s cost-cutting taskforce, HUD seems to be DOGE’s next target, with Musk reportedly eyeing seismic cuts to the department in the form of 4,000 layoffs.

Of course, even beyond the imminent DOGE overreach, the video just as much appears to be a comment on Trump’s seeming subservience to Musk. The billionaire recently accompanied the President to an Oval Office press conference (Musk’s, shall we say, talkative, son was there too), and the pair even appeared for a joint interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity last week.

The new cover of TIME magazine has an illustration of Elon Musk sitting behind the Resolute Desk. pic.twitter.com/X6u1K3R1gy — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 7, 2025

In a true sign of the times, it’s not the first time AI has found its way into Trump’s orbit. If you recall, the president (falsely) claimed that images of the rally crowds of his presidential opponent, Kamala Harris, on the campaign trail were exaggerated by AI. Later, in what would’ve been the most bizarre use of AI were it not for this more recent video, the president recirculated multiple AI-generated images of himself cuddling pets, to peddle his conspiracy theory about pet-eating immigrants.

To be fully transparent, dear reader, this was my first article of the day, but to be quite honest, it’s so strange and so unsettling that I might have to log off and re-pour myself the coffee I spat out earlier.

