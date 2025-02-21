Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Elon Musk and Zachary Levi interviews
Image via New Zealand Herald/YouTube and Fox News/YouTube
Category:
Celebrities
News
Politics

Zachary Levi thinks only Trump-supporting federal workers should be spared from mass DOGE layoffs

In case you needed another reminder of how a “meritocracy” really works.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Feb 21, 2025 06:21 am

Continuing his ongoing MAGA plummet, actor Zachary Levi has publicly urged Elon Musk to spare federal workers who support Donald Trump as DOGE’s mass layoff continues

Recommended Videos

In case you missed it, the cost-cutting task force, co-led by Musk, has extended its grip over large swathes of the government, taking aim at everything from the Department of Education to the foreign aid agency USAID, as well as the Treasury and the Department of Labor. On top of that, we learned this week that DOGE’s efforts were responsible for hundreds of firings within the FAA and the National Parks Service. Levi, however, thinks at least some of those terminations should have be avoided… well, if they voted for Trump, that is. 

The Shazam! actor, who initially supported RFK Jr. for president before swinging Trump’s way, commented on DOGE’s recent maneuvers during an interview on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime. Not only do the pair comprise what is my nightmare blunt rotation, but they got to talking about how Musk should not include the “people who voted for Donald Trump” in DOGE’s mass firings. “There are good people, people who voted for Donald Trump, who are losing their jobs,” Levi said, without mentioning the fired government workers who might have voted otherwise.  

“We’ve got to make sure we don’t leave those folks behind,” he added. By Levi’s logic, laying off government workers (some of whom hold critical positions) is A-OK, unless those workers voted for Trump — in which case Musk should pump the brakes a little.

Later on in the interview, Levi likened Musk’s job cuts to a doctor conducting a cancer-removal surgery. We can compare Musk to a lot of things, but we must draw the line at a doctor. “You lose some good healthy tissue in that,” Levi said of Musk’s supposedly surgical job cut. “[Doctors] don’t want to do that, but it’s a part of extracting that darkness.” 

Naturally, many on social media were quick to question whether Levi was comparing Democratic federal workers to cancer, with one user saying the actor’s clumsy analogy was “outrageous.” Another added that they “love that ‘good people’ always means ‘people who voted for Trump.’”

Of course, it’s not the only time Levi has attracted controversy by weighing in on politics — a trend which began when he first endorsed Trump back in September. At that time, the only blight on Levi’s name was the universally panned Shazam! sequel, but he has only continued to torpedo his reputation since. 

In October, Levi was slammed by Whoopi Goldberg for his support of Trump and later proclaimed that he hadn’t “been cancelled” by Hollywood. Even outside of politics, Levi has caught heat for his criticism of the SAG-AFTRA strike and for suggesting that the late Broadway actor Gavin Creel had contracted cancer as a result of the COVID vaccine. It’s times like these where I bet Levi wished he could go back to simpler times, when Fury of the Gods was just the title of his loathed movie, and not a description of the online commentary he receives.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content