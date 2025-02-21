Zachary Levi thinks only Trump-supporting federal workers should be spared from mass DOGE layoffs

Continuing his ongoing MAGA plummet, actor Zachary Levi has publicly urged Elon Musk to spare federal workers who support Donald Trump as DOGE’s mass layoff continues.

In case you missed it, the cost-cutting task force, co-led by Musk, has extended its grip over large swathes of the government, taking aim at everything from the Department of Education to the foreign aid agency USAID, as well as the Treasury and the Department of Labor. On top of that, we learned this week that DOGE’s efforts were responsible for hundreds of firings within the FAA and the National Parks Service. Levi, however, thinks at least some of those terminations should have be avoided… well, if they voted for Trump, that is.

Levi: DOGE is complicated… Please, Elon and all of your team, please don't let everybody fall through the cracks as we are doing what is necessary.. There are good people, people that voted for Donald Trump who are losing their job. We got to make sure that we don't leave those… pic.twitter.com/NqpVP2lipN — Acyn (@Acyn) February 18, 2025

The Shazam! actor, who initially supported RFK Jr. for president before swinging Trump’s way, commented on DOGE’s recent maneuvers during an interview on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime. Not only do the pair comprise what is my nightmare blunt rotation, but they got to talking about how Musk should not include the “people who voted for Donald Trump” in DOGE’s mass firings. “There are good people, people who voted for Donald Trump, who are losing their jobs,” Levi said, without mentioning the fired government workers who might have voted otherwise.

“We’ve got to make sure we don’t leave those folks behind,” he added. By Levi’s logic, laying off government workers (some of whom hold critical positions) is A-OK, unless those workers voted for Trump — in which case Musk should pump the brakes a little.

Later on in the interview, Levi likened Musk’s job cuts to a doctor conducting a cancer-removal surgery. We can compare Musk to a lot of things, but we must draw the line at a doctor. “You lose some good healthy tissue in that,” Levi said of Musk’s supposedly surgical job cut. “[Doctors] don’t want to do that, but it’s a part of extracting that darkness.”

So he's saying if they voted for Donald Trump, save those people. Otherwise, they are government cancer to be removed.



Do any of them even comprehend how outrageous this is? — Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) February 18, 2025

Naturally, many on social media were quick to question whether Levi was comparing Democratic federal workers to cancer, with one user saying the actor’s clumsy analogy was “outrageous.” Another added that they “love that ‘good people’ always means ‘people who voted for Trump.’”

Of course, it’s not the only time Levi has attracted controversy by weighing in on politics — a trend which began when he first endorsed Trump back in September. At that time, the only blight on Levi’s name was the universally panned Shazam! sequel, but he has only continued to torpedo his reputation since.

In October, Levi was slammed by Whoopi Goldberg for his support of Trump and later proclaimed that he hadn’t “been cancelled” by Hollywood. Even outside of politics, Levi has caught heat for his criticism of the SAG-AFTRA strike and for suggesting that the late Broadway actor Gavin Creel had contracted cancer as a result of the COVID vaccine. It’s times like these where I bet Levi wished he could go back to simpler times, when Fury of the Gods was just the title of his loathed movie, and not a description of the online commentary he receives.

