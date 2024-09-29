‘His downfall should be studied’: Zachary Levi just made re-watching ‘Shazam’ very difficult for DC fans

Zachary Levi, once the darling of DC fans for his portrayal of the heroic Shazam, has recently stirred up a storm after supporting some real-life villains.

To get straight to the point, Levi has joined the “Reclaim America” tour. As the name betrays, the tour refurbishes Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” motto to try to conquer hearts and minds in favor of the Orange Man, who has been struggling on election pools since his disastrous debate performance. While everyone is entitled to their political opinion, the “Reclaim America” tour features controversial people such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, who are guilty of spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation.

LOLOL finally Zachary Levi reveals his spots. That damn Crayon movie tanked so hard my mans has gone full Trump supporter LOL. His downfall should be studied. pic.twitter.com/55dRmr8oYt — AFRO PUNKS KICKSTARTER IS LIVE NOW! LINK IN BIO! (@UpToTASK) September 29, 2024

First up, we have the anti-vaccine stance. RFK Jr., one of the tour’s headliners, has been a vocal critic of vaccines, claiming they cause autism – a theory that’s been debunked more times than there are stars in the sky. Then there’s skepticism about climate change because science is just a suggestion for some MAGA fanatics. The tour also pushes for “election integrity,” which is code for questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election results. In short, they are trying to rewrite history with the speed of Mercury and the stamina of Atlas. Sadly, they forgot to use the wisdom of Solomon.

I know I shouldn’t look up to any kind of celebrity, but so incredibly disappointed in Zachary Levi. Used to be a huge fan of him, his roles in the past have been funny and he seemed kind, but this is such horseshit along with his recent behavior the last couple of years pic.twitter.com/BDg7aRHSxj — Adrian Reyes (@adrianthestan) September 27, 2024

To make matters worse, Levi is actively using the Shazam role to promote his ideals, which should not only get him in the crosshairs of DC Studios’ legal team but also make it harder for fans to rewatch the Shazam! movies.

Zachary Levi is trying to co-opt his DC persona in favor of Donald Trump

This isn’t really surprising but it’s really fucking disappointing. Shazam was my favorite DC movie, idk how I’m gonna watch it the same way again knowing this. Fuck Zachary Levi. He says he doesn’t trust the government but is voting for the man who will strip people of rights. https://t.co/ldtvXFUVgk — Tannerpool & Wolverine #MakeSheHulkSeason2 (@Tanner_Slavin) September 29, 2024

During his speech at the event, Levi didn’t just dip his toes into the political waters; he dove headfirst. Standing on stage, he boldly declared his support for Donald Trump, leaving many to wonder if some sort of reality-altering supervillain had zapped him. “We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country,” Levi proclaimed, sounding more like a politician than the charming superhero fans have come to know and love.

But Levi didn’t stop there. He went full DC on us, referring to himself as “Shazam” during his speech. It’s as if he thought shouting his character’s name would magically make his political arguments more convincing. Spoiler alert: It didn’t.

Yall just NOW waking up on Zachary Levi? 2 years after he started following anti gay accounts? After the allegations of sexual, religious and anti vaxx discrimination? You draw the line at him supporting Trump? — ᑭᕼᗩYᒪEᑎ (@phaylen) September 29, 2024

The actor’s endorsement extended beyond Trump, whom he cautiously introduces as the best of two not-so-great options. Levi expressed support for RFK Jr. and Gabbard and everything they mean. “I stand with Bobby, and I stand with Tulsi, and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump,” Levi declared, apparently forgetting that superheroes are supposed to stand for truth, a word lacking in the MAGA dictionary.

This isn’t Levi’s first time ruffled feathers with his political views. He’s previously tweeted agreement with anti-Pfizer sentiment, praised Jordan Peterson on Joe Rogan’s podcast, and made eyebrow-raising statements about white men leading conversations on racism and sexism.

I am no fan or supporter of Trump, and I find his behavior to be vulgar, callous, narcissistic, and lacking empathy. And while I’m not a Conservative, I know many who backed 45 not because they liked him, but because he was the only candidate they felt cared about their needs. https://t.co/6JuzZKWyF6 — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) November 8, 2020

At least his Trump-supporting statements have become less cryptic and have changed drastically as the years pass. Now, no one can say they are confused about the uniform. Levi is no hero.

