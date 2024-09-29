Image Credit: Disney
Zachery Levi as Shazam, before his went from hero to MAGA.
Image via Warner Bros. Discovery
Category:
Politics
Celebrities
News

‘His downfall should be studied’: Zachary Levi just made re-watching ‘Shazam’ very difficult for DC fans

It's like his pal Batman once said: "You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself becoming the villain."
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|

Published: Sep 29, 2024 08:40 am

Zachary Levi, once the darling of DC fans for his portrayal of the heroic Shazam, has recently stirred up a storm after supporting some real-life villains.

To get straight to the point, Levi has joined the “Reclaim America” tour. As the name betrays, the tour refurbishes Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” motto to try to conquer hearts and minds in favor of the Orange Man, who has been struggling on election pools since his disastrous debate performance. While everyone is entitled to their political opinion, the “Reclaim America” tour features controversial people such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, who are guilty of spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation.

First up, we have the anti-vaccine stance. RFK Jr., one of the tour’s headliners, has been a vocal critic of vaccines, claiming they cause autism – a theory that’s been debunked more times than there are stars in the sky. Then there’s skepticism about climate change because science is just a suggestion for some MAGA fanatics. The tour also pushes for “election integrity,” which is code for questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election results. In short, they are trying to rewrite history with the speed of Mercury and the stamina of Atlas. Sadly, they forgot to use the wisdom of Solomon.

To make matters worse, Levi is actively using the Shazam role to promote his ideals, which should not only get him in the crosshairs of DC Studios’ legal team but also make it harder for fans to rewatch the Shazam! movies.

Zachary Levi is trying to co-opt his DC persona in favor of Donald Trump

During his speech at the event, Levi didn’t just dip his toes into the political waters; he dove headfirst. Standing on stage, he boldly declared his support for Donald Trump, leaving many to wonder if some sort of reality-altering supervillain had zapped him. “We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country,” Levi proclaimed, sounding more like a politician than the charming superhero fans have come to know and love. 

But Levi didn’t stop there. He went full DC on us, referring to himself as “Shazam” during his speech. It’s as if he thought shouting his character’s name would magically make his political arguments more convincing. Spoiler alert: It didn’t.

The actor’s endorsement extended beyond Trump, whom he cautiously introduces as the best of two not-so-great options. Levi expressed support for RFK Jr. and Gabbard and everything they mean. “I stand with Bobby, and I stand with Tulsi, and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump,” Levi declared, apparently forgetting that superheroes are supposed to stand for truth, a word lacking in the MAGA dictionary.

This isn’t Levi’s first time ruffled feathers with his political views. He’s previously tweeted agreement with anti-Pfizer sentiment, praised Jordan Peterson on Joe Rogan’s podcast, and made eyebrow-raising statements about white men leading conversations on racism and sexism.

At least his Trump-supporting statements have become less cryptic and have changed drastically as the years pass. Now, no one can say they are confused about the uniform. Levi is no hero.

