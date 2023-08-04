‘This is so dumb’: Zachary Levi isn’t a fan of Actors’ Strike guidelines

Zachary Levi displayed his ability to embody a child trapped in an adult’s body once more when he delivered a rant about strike rules. The Shazam! star complained on stage that he isn’t allowed to speak about any of his past projects per SAG-AFTRA strike rules, marking him as yet another actor who spoke against these protests.

A video featuring the DC actor circulated on social media, where he criticized the strike rules as “dumb” because they prevented him from discussing any of his previous work. He proceeded to vaguely reference some of the movies and TV shows he’s been in, whilst trying to avoiding any breaches of the guild’s guidelines.

SAG-AFTRA rules dictate that guild members are prohibited from speaking about or promoting any projects they’ve participated in with struck companies. This restriction means that celebrities are unable to attend film premieres or discuss any films or TV shows they’ve been a part of on social media, in interviews, or during conventions. For example, the cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer left the U.K. premiere to stand in solidarity with their colleagues.

However, unlike Stephen Amell, who stated last weekend that “he does not support protesting,” Levi’s complaints deal with existing work that has already been released. His comments sparked a divide between fans and critics. Some argue that it’s unfair that existing work cannot be acknowledged, while others claimed that promoting previous work still benefits struck companies financially.

The protests extend beyond background and emerging actors. Big-named celebrities and people fans are more acutely familiar with are also getting involved. Tom Cruise participated in negotiations before the strikes to address the implications of AI on stunt workers. Meanwhile, Jack Black argued at the picket lines that “every actor has a second job” since they could no longer afford to make a living. In addition, Dwayne Johnson made a “generous” donation to the Guild in support of affected workers.

It’s unfortunate to witness yet another actor complaining about SAG-AFTRA’s rules and decisions, especially at a time when making a living as an actor has become increasingly challenging. The Guild argues that pursuing a career in acting may no longer be a viable option if studios do not return to the negotiation table and agree on a better deal that would benefit the hardworking individuals who have contributed to the profits across the entertainment industry.