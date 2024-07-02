In case you were unaware, July 1 marks the anniversary of the Canadian federation which was formed way back in 1967, it’s also known as Canada Day.

Despite being one of the hardest working royals, Princess Anne was unfortunately unable to attend the celebrations in Canada due to being kicked in the head by a horse last month. Although she was released from hospital on June 28, it’s understood that she still needs some time to recover.

This meant missing out on an important Canadian holiday

Princess Anne was scheduled to attend the celebrations that usually take place on Canada Day, however, given her circumstances, it’s understandable why she is sitting this one out. This date in particular was a special occasion as it also marks the 100th anniversary of the Newfoundland War Memorial.

According to an article from PEOPLE, the princess expressed deep regret at not being able to attend, especially considering how special the day was. The message from Princess Anne was shared by the Canadian Governor General on her behalf on the day.

“It is with deep regret that I am unable to be with you today, as you commemorate the brave efforts and sacrifices of the members of the Newfoundland Regiment who went into battle on the first day of the Somme,”

King Charles’ younger sister was injured by a horse on June 23 with her injuries indicating impact with either the horse’s head or legs. Although the incident wasn’t life-changing, it is believed that the royal suffered from a pretty bad concussion and perhaps even a little memory loss, reports The Telegraph. The incident has drawn attention to a growing pattern with royal horses and violence that is honestly a little concerning – what have these equine beasts got planned?

Anyway, it seems like the Princess is having a pretty miserable Canada Day all things considered. On top of probably having a killer headache, she’s missing out on a pretty important anniversary which just adds salt to the wound. At least she is out of the hospital in any case.

When will Princess Anne return to royal duties?

While reports indicate that she is making a good recovery, it looks like she won’t be returning to her royal duties until her medical team tells her it is safe to do so. That leaves the royal family with a lot of members out of action at the moment, but it’s better to be safe than sorry, after all, it’s been just over a week since the 73-year-old received an injury that would put most out of action for quite some time.

Regardless, we can only hope that Princess Anne continues to make a speedy recovery, maybe we’ll see her at next year’s celebrations, that is if the horse uprising doesn’t happen first.

