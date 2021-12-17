José Angel Hernández, also known as Flow La Movie, was one of nine people who tragically perished in a plane crash on Dec. 15 in the Dominican Republic.

According to the aircraft’s manifest, the music producer’s immediate family members, including his longtime partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, 31, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez, were also killed in the crash. A flight manifest is a list of passengers and crew members typically put together before departing based on flight check-in information.

The aviation company Helidosa confirmed the other passengers included several crew members and two teenagers whose relationship to the couple has not been released to the general public. The crash occurred not long after the Florida-Bound Gulfstream IV private jet departed from Isabela International Airport while attempting to make an emergency landing. The jet ultimately crashed near Las Americas International Airport.

Flow La Movie was a famous reggaetón music producer responsible for several hit records, including 2018’s “Te Boté,” featuring Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, and Ozuna. The track topped the Billboard Hot Latin Songs charts for 14 straight weeks upon its release. He also produced “La Jeepeta” by Nio Garcia, Brray, and Juanka and “Wow Remix,” which included Bryant Myers, Arcangel, Nicky Jam, El Alfa, and Darell.

Throughout the course of his career, the Puerto Rican native collaborated with other Latin artists such as Manuel Turizo, Don Omar, Natti Natasha, J Balvin, Myke Towers, and Anuel AA. He also signed several artists, including Nio Garcia, Casper Magico, D.OZi, and Xound, to his record label. In addition to producing records, Flow La Movie was also a songwriter and an executive.

No additional details surrounding the crash have been revealed.