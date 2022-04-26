‘Puss in Boots 2’ delayed, steals ‘Super Mario Bros.’ release date

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' has been delayed, but it's already take the release date vacated by 'Super Mario Bros.'.

Animated sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the second chapter in the Shrek spinoff series, was originally scheduled to launch on September 23. However, it’s now set to take the release date previously assigned to Illumination’s delayed Super Mario movie, December 21.

News of this delay comes shortly after it was announced that the currently untitled Super Mario movie had been pushed back for unspecified reasons, and won’t come to the big screen until the spring of 2023.

Puss In Boots’ new slot puts it alongside some tough competition. In December, a raft of other titles include the long-awaited Avatar 2, DC’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Sony’s I Wanna Dance with Somebody, although the feline favorite should sway the family crowd.

The character originally hailing from the Shrek films has cemented himself as one of the most popular figures in the fantasy universe, and he looks to be the most over-the-top version of himself this time as he tries to survive the last of his nine lives.

The holiday season is always one of the most lucrative at the box office, so despite almost a decade having passed since the first Puss in Boots, as well as the stiff competition being provided at the multiplex by a number of buzzy blockbusters seeking to put their own stamp on the festive period, The Last Wish should have enough about it to do a decent turn.

The wait until Puss in Boots: The Last Wish launches may be longer, but in the meantime, there’s always the trailer to rewatch on repeat until the end of the year.