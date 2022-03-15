Antonio Banderas returns in ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ trailer

Antonio Banderas is back as the Stabby Tabby in this teaser trailer for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. It’s been over a decade since the Shrek franchise was last on our screens, but DreamWorks was never going to let that Golden Goose go loose forever. Belatedly continuing on from 2011’s Puss in Boots, the fan-favorite Zorro-cosplaying cat returns to theaters this fall for his second solo movie, and you can get your first look at it via the trailer above.

As the teaser makes clear, The Last Wish will see Puss realizing that he’s only got one life left after blasting through the previous eight of his night lives on previous exploits. While it’s not explained in the promo, plot details tells us that Puss will set out on an epic quest to locate the mythical Last Wish in order to restore all his lost lives. But along the way he might just learn to seize the day and appreciate each adventure as if it’s your last.

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' first-look image 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Building an animated family flick around a beloved character grappling with their own mortality is definitely a bold direction, but given that this one will most likely appeal to adults falling prey to Shrek nostalgia then maybe it’s not so strange. The Last Wish is likewise more of a direct follow-up to the first Puss film than might be expected, seeing as Salma Hayek Pinault is reprising her role as Kitty Softpaws.

What We Do in the Shadows‘ Harvey Guillen, meanwhile, is on board as Puss and Kitty’s new canine companion Perro. The terrific voice cast also includes the likes of Olivia Colman, John Mulaney, Anthony Mendez, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Florence Pugh, in her first ever voice-acting role, as a swashbuckling Goldilocks. Don’t miss Puss in Boots: The Last Wish when it purrs into cinemas this Sep. 23.