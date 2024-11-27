‘Queens doing queen things’: Nicola Coughlan joins forces with another Bridgerton costar to bring the heat

It’s not just Nicola Coughlan‘s Bridgerton character Penelope Featherington who has been slaying with her fashion choices! The Irish superstar has proven that she understands how to dress in a way that complements her figure but also gets everyone’s attention, and when she attends events, she always looks beautiful and confident! Of course, her recent outfit, which she wore to TASAKI’s 70th Anniversary Floating Shell exhibition at Selfridges in London, was no exception, and — once again — she wowed us with her simple yet elegant outfit.

Coughlan opted for an all-black ensemble, but the highlight of the look was the Moschino blazer mini dress, complete with asymmetric sleeves and fringe detailing. She wore black tights for a flattering and more conservative finish and paired the outfit with pointed-toe pumps. The entire outfit was an absolute win, combining simplicity with just a little creativity for an interesting but undeniably flattering finish.

The Derry Girls actress left her hair loose and styled in a middle parting to frame her face and she opted for natural makeup. Rather than go overboard on the accessories, she wore TASAKI dangling silver earrings and two rings (one on each hand).

Coughlan shared a photo of her outfit on Instagram for her 6.3 million followers. In the caption, she thanked those responsible for helping her achieve her look. This includes makeup by makeup artist Alex Babsky and styling by Aimée Croysdill and Julia Rose Stanbrook. But she also posed for a second picture with her new co-star, Yerin Ha (who has signed on as Sophie Baek for Bridgerton‘s season 4). Fans have been excited to see these two women together, and the post’s comment section has been flooded with reactions about their awesomeness.

Nicola Coughlan’s fans react to her stylish outfit

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for TASAKI

Nicola Coughlan’s black outfit contrasted with Yerin Ha’s stunning white look. She wore a white mini dress with ruched detailing and a creamy silk longline blazer. Fans have praised both women for their style choices. Other reactions include, “Beauty queens,” “queens doing queen things,” “Bridgerton sisters in-laws and besties,” and “I can’t believe how this is everything.”

Coughlan is an incredibly stylish woman, but her size and curves have been something that people feel is acceptable to comment on and she has dealt with unnecessary attention and faced scrutiny because of the way she looks. This includes a comment made by reviewer Philip Fisher of the British Theatre Guide about her body rather than her performance. He referred to her as a “fat girl,” and Coughlan addressed this in her article for The Guardian in 2018.

“I know I’m not alone; women in my industry are put under constant scrutiny for their looks. It affects male actors as well – I had messages from them – but the vast majority of feedback was from women,” she wrote. “Something in our society tells us that women’s bodies are fair game for scrutiny in a way that men’s simply are not.”

Although she acknowledged she was not alone, she spoke up after being inspired by the Time’s Up movement and expressed her desire for change in the future. She continued, “I hope in the future that more people will talk about our work, our inspirations, our drive, rather than our looks. A revolution is happening, and I want to play my part in it.”

