Director Quentin Tarantino may use the language of a teenager on their own for the first time in his films, but, the 59-year-old has also been helping his own children mature since his first was born in 2020 and has now welcomed a second with his wife, Daniella.

People reported news of the arrival of Tarantino’s daughter, who was born on Saturday and whose name is currently unknown. She will be a little sister to the couple’s son, Leo.

Tarantino explained how his son got his name last year on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, explaining it was not due to his friendship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

“We almost didn’t name him that because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio. There’s nothing wrong with that, but …. he’s named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion. So he’s a lion. That’s how we thought about him.”

Tarantino and his wife Daniella, who is the daughter of Israeli musician Tzvika Pick, began dating after meeting in 2009. They got engaged in 2017 and married in 2018. Tarantino’s previous relationships include Margaret Cho, Kathy Griffin, Mia Sorvino, and Sofia Coppola, who he is still friends with today. Tarantino and his wife divide their time between a home he has in the Los Angeles area and the Ramat Aviv Gimel area of Tel Aviv in Israel.