Lil Durk and India Royale are engaged.

The rapper proposed to his girlfriend of four years at a concert in Chicago, which is also the couple’s hometown, during Durk’s set at the WGCI’s Big Jam on Saturday, Dec. 18.

While on stage, “Laugh Now Cry Later” lyricist invited Royale to the scene as he got down one knee and professed his love to the 26-year-old. He said, “I love you to death. You’ve been holding me down when I was going through a lot.”

“You’ve been the realest to me,” the artist continued. “Do you wanna be my wife?”

As the crowd cheered, the model replied, “yes.” Following the proposal, both Durk and Royale took to their respective Instagram accounts to celebrate the special moment. The 29-year-old wrote, “THE BANKS 🏆…. It’s bout the family fr” while Royale stated along with images from the proposal, “I said “Yes.” #issafiancé.”

Durk and Royale first began dating back in 2017, and the following year welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Willow. Willow is Durk’s youngest of his six children. The pair recently faced break-up rumors after Durk unfollowed Royale, who later deleted all of their pictures on her respective social media account.

He later denied the rumors on Oct. 21 by posting an image of them kissing with the caption, “Y’all know damn well this sh*t 4eva.” The rapper shouted out Royale on Drake’s track “In the Bible” off of his Certified Lover Boy album the previous month. Durk said in his verse, “India Royale cosmetic, I’m just promotin’ my b–h/Drake song do a billion streams for sure, I’m just promotin’ her s–t/Nasty with it, take her to Sono Bello and get her some massive titties.”

Congrats to the couple.