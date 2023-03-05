Reassuringly, ‘The Last of Us’ star is only ‘Slightly Terrified’ for tonight’s episode

“She’s just another mouth to feed,” is what they said about Bella Ramsey as Ellie in the eighth episode of The Last of Us airing Sunday night. Of course, the show is intense but does Ramsey have anything to worry about when the cast is debating on whether or not to cut her loose? She’s only slightly terrified.

The Last of Us is an HBO Max original that first aired on Jan. 15, 2023, about life after a fungal outbreak that claims lives, forces victims into a zombie-like state, and causes the survivors to stick together. Sound familiar? Ellie was taken under their wing by Joel and Tess in the first episode and after Tess died, now Joel finds himself injured and being taken care of by Ellie in this turn of events. While she has him held up in an abandoned house, the community is deciding if they’re going to let her stay or force her to leave.

Pedro Pascal plays the part of Joel while Nick Offerman plays Bill, Murray Bartlett plays Frank, Gabriel Luna plays Tommy, and Merle Dandridge plays Marlene. With a 96 percent Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and a 9.1/10 IMDb rating, this show is killing it and there is only one episode left…after Sunday night. Why is Ramsey giving fans the feel? She’s making everyone think something’s up and fans are paying attention.

“It’s going to be fine,” is just what doctors say before they snap your broken ankle back into place and everyone can hear you screaming down the street.

Intuition is starting to kick in. The heartbeat is jumping. Please! Is Ellie going to be okay?

Of course, it’s going to be fine just like plopping down on top of a red ant farm and having a hundred of those guys bite you until you feel like you’re about ready to have a heart attack.

This doesn’t bother anyone just like hearing that a doctor wants you to “come into the office” to talk about the results of your test.

And then the body slam comes!

The fact that she would even say something makes my heart jump to the moon. Who can stay calm at a time like this?

Episode eight of The Last of Us airs tonight on HBO Max at 9 pm.