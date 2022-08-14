Reddit ponders which Batman would terrify Gotham’s criminals the most

Are we having this debate? The clear choice is, and always has been, Adam West, right?

Maybe not. Although the standard bearer for the mainstream idea of the Caped Crusader for decades, the Batman from 1966 was less Dark Knight and more campy silliness. Since Tim Burton re-introduced the world to world’s greatest detective in 1989, filmmakers tend to lean toward a tough, gritty Batman. The likes of Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and Robert Pattinson have portrayed Dark Knights that may be allergic to murder, but they’re not afraid to dish out brain injuries and compound fractures.

Out of every Batman to grace the silver screen, which would be the most intimidating in real life? That’s what Reddit user Bjkrillsz wanted to know, and the community had a clear winner: Batfleck.

While users acknowledged that Bale and Pattinson’s Dark Knights would spell trouble for real-life criminals, Reddit wanted no part of Batfleck. The_Only_Hope223 was certain that Affleck’s Justice League vigilante would leave you in traction. “With batfleck you might never eat again lol.”

For 007Kryptonian, Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice made the best case for Batfleck.

“Yeah he’s the embodiment of fear. Battinson is terrfying too but in the way that he’ll just tank whatever you throw at him (bullets or even explosions like Penguin witnessed). Wheras you’re gonna wish you were dead with Batfleck, hell maybe you are dead lmao. “It’s telling that after twenty years, most still see him as a demonic mythical figure. So cool”

“Dude also straight up called out Superman for a one on one fight,” wrote the kingkongcrapper, who also had the best username in the thread. “Never mess with a dude crazy enough to go after Supes.”

Some users believed that Pattinson’s Batman showed more compassion than Affleck’s, and that would at least give someone a chance at avoiding the hospital. OrangeRussianNPC said that it “seems like maybe you can reason with battinson and he won’t beat you too badly. i think any cries for mercy would fall on deaf ears with batfleck. he’d beat your skull into a brick wall.”

VRIndieDev would be less than intimidated by Robert Pattinson from The Batman.