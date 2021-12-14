Reese Witherspoon shares kids’ reactions to joining Beyoncé campaign

Reese Witherspoon opened up about her children being a part of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park campaign during her recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.



Ivy Park is an athleisure clothing brand founded by the singer back in 2016. The brand’s Halls of Ivy campaign, first launched last month, featured James Harden, Ava Phillippe, Natalia Bryant, Jalen Green, and Deacon Phillippe. Beyoncé’s daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter also made an appearance in the star-filled ad.



Witherspoon, who was also promoting her new project Sing 2 alongside Scarlett Johansson, stated how her children Ava and Deacon felt when they got the call to be a part of the Ivy Park campaign. She said, “I thought they were going to pass out. They were so excited. They did it together.”

The Legally Blonde star added while explaining the concept, “it’s kind of like Beyoncé’s version of like college, I guess. Kids in college dress like, and it’s good.”



The Halls of Ivy collection, which was released on Dec. 10, has a total of 89 different apparel styles, four different shoe lines, and 11 accessory designs. In addition to the listed collection, other items will include Savage sneaker, the Super Sleek boot, a sequin duster, faux leather skirt, body, and a puffer.



