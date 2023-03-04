Republican Nathan Dahm brought a knife to a verbal gunfight with Jon Stewart now wants Joe Rogan to host rematch

Nathan Dahm is reeling from his verbal is on damage control after being eviscerated on The Problem with Jon Stewart. Now, the Oklahoma state senator is calling for a rematch on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

I enjoyed my conversation with @JonStewart so much that I’d like to continue it in a live & unedited format. Maybe we could get @joerogan to have us on his podcast together! How about it @jonstewart? https://t.co/g0kvZPeLR1 — Nathan Dahm (@NathanDahm) March 3, 2023

Dahm is a staunch anti-gun control advocate who has pressed for legislation to virtually eliminate any and all checks and registration involving gun ownership. Jon Stewart, the former host of The Daily Show and vocal gun control supporter, proceeded to take him to task on what he called “hypocrisy at its highest order.”

Stewart pulled no punches nor did he mince words while dragging Dahm over the hot coals. Like many of his conservative political cohorts, Dahm also is a firm believer in voter registration. The irony of advocating for voter registration while railing against registering firearms did escape Stewart. “You say voting rights can be infringed because it doesn’t say specifically ‘shall not be infringed.’”

While the argument centered on gun ownership and registration, Stewart made an excellent point regarding free speech. A hot button issue lately has been the “Drag Queen Story Hour” with self-proclaimed drag queens reading to children at public libraries. Dahm supports legislation restricting these book readings to only adults, something Republican lawmakers say protects children. Stewart wasn’t so sure. “What’s the leading cause of death amongst children in this country?” Stewart asked. “And I’m going to give you a hint: It’s not drag-show readings to children.” He later added a blistering condemnation.

“And what you’re telling me is, you don’t mind infringing free speech to protect children from this amorphous thing that you think of, but when it comes to children that have died, you don’t give a flying f**k to stop that because that shall not be infringed. That is hypocrisy at its highest order.”

At one point, the senator remarked that fentanyl and obesity are more problematic than firearms. Likening it to Dahm’s argument that more guns make people safer, Stewart retorted, ““Right, and you’re the guy saying, ‘You know what would help [obesity in America]? Ice cream.’”

Good lord. That dude got fed into a woodchipper.



Is it ego or stupidity that makes these guys think they're going to come out of an interview with Jon looking good? (It's both.) What PR/comms person on the team thinks, "Yeah, this will benefit my client"? — Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) March 3, 2023

The eight-minute clip from the episode, “Chaos, Law, and Order,” has gone viral. As the clip has amassed a half-million views and counting on YouTube, Dahm took to Twitter to defend himself, claiming the interview footage was heavily edited to cast him in a negative light.

It’s amazing how many leftists don’t understand how extremely edited these videos are. — Nathan Dahm (@NathanDahm) March 4, 2023

While Dahm did have a share of supporters, most of the responders were having none of his backpedaling.

Dude, your answers were your answers. I don't think editing would have changed your stances on the questions asked. What you really want is an interviewer who won't push back, or who doesn't know what they're talking about. — John Gray (@LegendandLore) March 4, 2023

Jon Stewart is any day a big name – the question is not about ‘how you could win’ but thinking ‘how do you engage’ with him. Any politician who wishes to flub around like they would in front of a regular reporter and control the air time are in for a painful ‘discussion’ — Mighty Bee (@GlazedSmoke) March 4, 2023

You couldn’t even effectively discuss the second amendment… — Nate Morris (@_natemorris) March 3, 2023

While the world waits for Stewart and Rogan to respond, you can watch the full interview on Apple TV Plus.