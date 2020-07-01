Tony Stark’s Net Worth In The Marvel Universe Has Been Revealed

We’ve always known Tony Stark as a billionaire playboy whose genius leads him to become the brains of the Avengers and one of the greatest heroes in Marvel Comics. But have you ever wondered how what he’s actually worth?

First appearing as Iron Man in 1963, the son of Howard Stark, while initially a second-tier character, quickly rose through the ranks and became one of the most important superheroes in the Marvel Universe. Even in The MCU, RDJ’s performance as Tony Stark garnered universal acclaim and set him up as one of the key players in the Infinity Saga. And what a journey it was; from an arrogant playboy who couldn’t possibly care less about doing something that really matters to a hero who’d stop at nothing, not even his life, to save everybody else from danger. But even after taking up the mantle of Iron Man and founding the Avengers, Tony Stark remained a wealthy businessman, to the point of personally funding the assets of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Tony inherited most of his wealth after his father Howard died. Becoming the CEO of Stark Industries, the young Stark was wise enough to keep developing defensive technology. According to Money.com, the character’s wealth is somewhere near a whopping $12.4 billion, which is more than enough for him to trample on other rich superheroes like Bruce Wayne and Charles Xavier.

Of course, Forbes lists Stark at $9.4 billion, placing him at number five on their list of the wealthiest fictional characters. These numbers are backed up by Iron Man Vol. 4 #7 where we learned that Tony is the 36th richest man alive.

While Tony is indeed prone to the luxury lifestyle, within the Marvel Comics narrative, he always uses his wealth to advance the defensive capabilities of the Avengers, funding experimental projects and even increasing his own capabilities. Perhaps that’s what allowed the Avengers to build the quantum tunnel and go back in time to reverse the Snap during Avengers: Endgame.