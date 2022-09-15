It looks like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty may have found its writer in the form of Jeff Loveness. After announcing the title back at Comic-Con this year and introducing Destin Daniel Cretton as the director, Marvel was still shopping around for a writer to pen the much-anticipated movie. It would seem they have found it in Loveless, though Marvel has yet to confirm.

Loveless, like Cretton, has already worked with Marvel having recently written the script for the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Though audiences have yet to see the movie MCU execs must have been impressed with Loveless’ work to have, reportedly, offered him the prestigious role of writing the next big Avengers movie to hit the big screen.

Many will know Loveness for his role as a writer on the popular adult animation series Rick and Morty. His work on the show caught the eye of Marvel Studios as the critically acclaimed series balances varying types of humor alongside the overall tone of the show, something that Marvel has always strived to do with its own work.

A lot is still unknown about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty other than it will revolve around the terrifying villain Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, whom we will also meet in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania. We have already met a variant of Kang in He Who Remained at the end of Loki season one. He had done his best to keep his evil variant at bay, but with Sylvie killing him, the sacred timeline was no more which will allow Kang to return and wreak havoc. Seen as Loveness has already written the character for Quantamania it would make sense to have him continue doing so for The Kang Dynasty.

You can check out how Loveless’ writing translates to the big screen in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantamania coming to cinemas on Feb. 17, 2023, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set to land on May 2, 2025.