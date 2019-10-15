Rob Liefeld Reveals What May Be His Last Deadpool Cover For Marvel

At this point in time, it goes without saying that Rob Liefeld’s reputation precedes him. Having worked in the comic book medium for decades, not only did the guy help launch Image Comics back in the 1990’s, but he also rocketed X-Force to the top of the sales charts a few years earlier – not to mention co-creating a character named Deadpool. Perhaps you’ve heard of him.

Speaking of which, Rob unveiled his variant cover for the debut issue of Marvel Comics’ upcoming relaunch of Deadpool’s ongoing title over on Twitter. And as it turns out, it could very well be his last for the House of Ideas. That said, you should probably get your hands on a copy as soon as you can.

Here’s what Liefeld had to say about the matter in the relevant social media post:

“So, this will be my last original cover for Marvel for the foreseeable future. After doing 100 covers the last few years, I’m taking a pause. I’m also not continuing any interiors as I’ve put those on hold as well. G.I. JOE:SNAKE EYES and creator owned are on the desk!”

Deadpool #1 Variant Cover 1 of 2

Based on that, I’d conclude the Big Two are in his rear-view mirror until further notice. It’s highly possible that his unfolding legal issues with Marvel could be the cause for his jumping ship, but we can’t be entirely certain of that. Regardless, we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

In the meantime, here’s the official synopsis for Deadpool #1:

Deadpool’s newest mercenary job has him going after the King of Monsters, who has claimed a new kingdom for his monstrous subjects…on Staten Island! But you know what they say, when you come at the king, you better not miss! The Merc with a Mouth finds himself neck deep in political intrigue, monster law, and a monster hunter out for blood! It’s like The Crown but with even more swords and monsters! Can Deadpool’s smooth charisma and deft diplomacy allow him to keep his head, or will he be royally screwed?

Deadpool #1 arrives in comic shops on November 13th. Snake Eyes: Deadgame, meanwhile, is scheduled to launch sometime in early 2020.