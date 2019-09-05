By now, I’m pretty sure you’re well aware of how opinionated Rob Liefeld can be. In his defense, he has every right to express his views online and has been in the comic book industry for decades. Given the latter point, people are bound to listen whenever Deadpool’s co-creator speaks up – it’s just that he sometimes rubs folks the wrong way.

To be fair, I do like Rob, even if I disagree with some of the comments we’re here to discuss today. It seemed like this all stemmed from concern involving the corporate shuffling over at Warner Bros. and AT&T, but then it snowballed from there.

Before long, Liefeld let the Twitterverse know about his current thoughts regarding DC Comics and Superman as a whole, first saying the following about the publisher itself:

“Time for new Crisis at DC….just vaporize it and begin again. Use Marv Wolfman’s un-used outline from 1985.”

In all honesty, DC’s current creative crop has been relatively well-received since the Rebirth initiative kicked off back in 2016. Barring missteps like Heroes in Crisis, there’s been a lot of great material to enjoy. And given how a full-on reboot such as the New 52 was met with much apprehension by readership in 2011, doing something like that again probably wouldn’t sit well with fans.

When it comes to Superman specifically, here’s what Liefeld said about his line of titles:

“I gotta wait for a regime change…. then… not boring!”

Superman: Year One #1 Cover Gallery 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s kind of odd reading that when you factor in how he recently contributed some variant covers to the Superman ongoing series. I’m not sure if it’s anything against Brian Michael Bendis himself, but that guy has been on fire since taking over both Superman and Action Comics over one year ago. I’d hardly call “The Unity Saga” or any of the intrigue surrounding the Leviathan organization “boring.”

Hey, if he said this during the New 52, maybe I’d have agreed because I didn’t care for Superman’s solo books more often than not at that time. But when Peter J. Tomasi took over Superman and Dan Jurgens did likewise with Action Comics after Rebirth went into effect, those titles became must-reads for me. And now that Bendis has succeeded them on both, he’s kept up that momentum.

Tell us, though, do you agree with Rob Liefeld’s comments about Superman and DC Comics in general? (That’s comics, not films.) Or are you happy with the current product? Let us know in the comments section below!