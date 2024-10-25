The legendary Rose Bowl will take place on Jan. 1, 2025: Here’s how to get tickets

The Rose Bowl is one of the most famous college football games — if not the number one game that most fans look forward to each year. It will be played on Jan. 1, 2025, and is nicknamed The Granddaddy of Them All.

The Rose Bowl dates back to 1902, making it the oldest college bowl game, and it nearly always takes place on the first day of the new year, unless that happens to be a Sunday. In the event that the Rose Bowl falls on a Sunday, it’s played on Jan. 2.

The football match-up always features two of the top 12 college football teams in the country, and the game is one of six playoff semifinals that take place each season.

The game takes place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, which has also hosted several Super Bowls, Olympian gold medal matches, and two FIFA World Cups. Discover LA reported Sports Illustrated deemed the stadium the “greatest in sports history” in 2019. The outlet wrote in part that “the history and beauty surrounding the Rose Bowl is the reason why this stadium tops the list.”

The stadium can hold 92,542 fans and is the 10th largest NCAA stadium in the US. It is also the home of the UCLA Bruins football team.

What are the cheapest Rose Bowl 2025 tickets?

At time of writing, the cheapest Rose Bowl tickets are $297 each.

What are the most expensive Rose Bowl 2025 tickets?

At time of writing, the most expensive Rose Bowl tickets are $2,379 each.

When was the first Rose Bowl?

The very first Rose Bowl took place on Jan. 1, 1902, and was called the “Tournament East–West football game.” Teams began playing the Rose Bowl annually in 1916.

The first Rose Bowl was between Michigan and Stanford, with the former winning it 49-0.

Who will play in the Rose Bowl 2025?

The teams playing in the upcoming Rose Bowl have not been announced. Athlon Sports currently predicts that the number one college team, Oregon, will face off against the number eight team, Tennessee.

