Ryan Coogler has touching response to question asking what he is most proud about in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has a lot to be proud of before we even include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. When asked though, what he was most proud of when it came to the making of the latter film, the director had a touching response, as he recognizes how tough it must have been for the cast and crew to return to set without their friend, their King.

The film’s official Twitter page released videos where they asked the cast and director about the upcoming Marvel movie and one of the questions aimed at Coogler was “what about this movie are you most proud of?” He responded that answering that question is “tough,” explaining, “when you make a movie you get close to all the different elements.”

He was able to pick out one thing though.

“One thing that I am most proud of is how all of our cast was able to come through and give beautiful performances, in the wake of what we had all experienced in losing our friend of Chadwick. So I’m probably the most proud that we got through it.”

"For Ryan Coogler, what about this movie are you most proud of?" pic.twitter.com/tjVfxb3Rer — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (@theblackpanther) November 9, 2022

The sequel film pounces into theaters tomorrow and is already set for box office domination after pre-sales went through the roof. It comes through, with the bittersweet reminder that Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman, is no longer with us and no longer behind the mask of a character that has come to mean so much to so many people.

This must have been hard on the director and fellow cast members who pay tribute to his character and to the actor through this film. Coogler even discussed how he had considered quitting the sequel after hearing of Boseman’s passing, though the thought was short-lived.

The director and cast have talked on numerous occasions about how the sequel has allowed them a place to grieve together but is also triggering as it only serves as a reminder of the friend they have lost. That is certainly an emotional work environment but they all agree that the outcome was worth it as they have created a movie that is worthy of the former actor and the role he embodied.

Heading to the cinemas to watch this will be an emotional pilgrimage for many MCU fans who are bound to feel similar emotions of loss and grief upon watching the film. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theatres from Nov. 11. If our review is anything to go by, it’s well worth the wait.