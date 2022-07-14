Ryan Gosling is the handsome and chiseled Ken in the upcoming Warner Bros. movie about fantastically plastic dolls, Barbie.

The actor recently spoke with Variety during a red carpet event for The Gray Man, where he plays Court Gentry — a role polar opposite of Ken. During their chat, he talked about the upcoming Barbie film and how his role feels like it’s been in the making for his entire life.

Of course, his interview was as hilarious as it was cheeky, and the actor had a major shout-out to the “Kens” of the world, assuring future fans of the film that they’ll feel “seen”.

"This has been coming my whole life," Ryan Gosling says of playing Ken in #Barbie. "I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this. Gotta do it for the Kens of the world. Nobody plays with Kens!" https://t.co/yV2xYiOJWE pic.twitter.com/02FZqNxJeo — Variety (@Variety) July 14, 2022

“Finally, it’s happening. This has been coming my whole life.”

Gosling says he’s been manifesting this particular role, and seeing himself as Ken for the first time was an experience.

“I felt seen, I felt like I was seeing myself — I felt seen. I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this. Gotta do it for the Kens, Nobody plays with the Kens.”

Of course, the Kens of the world isn’t exactly a “marginalized” bunch, as the interviewer jokes, but it is a perfectly crafted response to a film that will have as much sass and snark as it does pink sparkle. Gosling will bring his tongue-in-cheek sense of humor to the project alongside his charming good looks and body fit for spandex.

You can see Gosling as Ken in Barbie, slated to hit theaters next July, and if you want a preview of the look that Gosling has been waiting for since he was a child, you can check out some snapshots from filming — which is underway now.