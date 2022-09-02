Sebastian Roché will join ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’

The Yellowstone universe is growing in size, substance, and star power with news of the upcoming prequel, 1923, with an exciting new cast member today.

Deadline made the exciting announcement this afternoon that Sebastian Roché is joining the series alongside power players Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, so it’s evident that this series isn’t here to play games. While the character Roché will take on has yet to be revealed, he brings talent and dedication to any role he plays, so we know he’ll be a massive impact on the series.

He took to Instagram to share the news with his followers alongside a note of gratitude for joining the show.

“SO thrilled to join this illustrious cast and creative team! #1923 #ParamountPlus #TaylorSheridan #Yellowstone

#HarrisonFord #HelenMirren”

The next chapter in the story of the Dutton family will take audiences on a journey through Montana’s great depression, with a synopsis that reads as follows:

“1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”

Sheridan’s first Yellowstone prequel, 1883, aired from Dec. 2021 to Feb. 2022, starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, Sam Elliott, and LaMonica Garrett. Fans were invited to the Dutton’s origin story and saw the rough beginnings that the family had on their journey west. They faced loss, battles, famine, and turmoil, but the path led them to what is now known as the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

1923 will be the next look at the continued lives of the Dutton family and the next batch of troubles they’ll be up against. You can watch the first four seasons of Yellowstone on Peacock now, while 1883 is available to stream on Paramount Plus.