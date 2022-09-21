‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause calls out cheaters amid Adam Levine scandal

When Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine announced their third pregnancy together, no one could have anticipated that just weeks later; cheating scandals would arise around the picture-perfect couple. Once it happened, people couldn’t stop talking about it, and one of them was Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

An Instagram model first shared that she’d been with Adam Levine on social media yesterday, and more messages surfaced online today, but not before Levine made a statement about his alleged relationship with Sumner Stroh.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

Continuing the statement, Levine said that his family is the most important thing to him and that they’ll be working on their relationship together, but that didn’t sit well with, well, almost anyone who read it.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Stause took issue with Levine speaking for his wife. As someone who faced a very public divorce with rumors swirling about the reason behind it, Stause knows a thing or two about relationships in the public eye and cheating accusations.

When apologizing for cheating publicly I hate the -we will get through it together part from a man.



Don’t speak for her. You’ve done enough — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) September 20, 2022

Saying men who have cheated have “done enough,” she notes that they shouldn’t speak for the person they cheated on. It’s a sentiment shared by many. Stause knows what she’s talking about, and it’s a good point; the cheater in any situation doesn’t get to decide that they’ll work it out; they should be asking for grace, at the very least, and letting the other person decide how to move forward.

Stause isn’t the only one speaking out about the cheating scandal. Emily Ratajkowski followed up with a video on her own, and it is about another side of the conversation. Stitching in with another video, Ratajkowski notes that men are the ones to blame in situations where they cheat because they’re the ones who did it.

The message of the video she stitched in with was that women are equally to blame. Ratajkowski notes that extenuating circumstances are on the other side of the coin and that the woman-blaming conversation is a tool to keep women apart.

“The power dynamic is so skewed, it’s ridiculous. It’s predatory. It’s manipulative. If you’re the one in a relationship, you are the one who’s obligated to be loyal.”

Ratajkowski is also no stranger to infidelity rumors, as she’s also been in the midst of a very public separation. There is a power in vulnerability and openness where cheating is concerned, and that idea isn’t lost on Stause and Ratajkowski.