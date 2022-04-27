Nobody wants to launch in the same week as the James Cameron epic.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods has been delayed, Warner Bros. has announced.

The movie was scheduled to close out DC’s 2022 schedule on Dec 16 this year. It will still maintain this role but just one week later, launching days before Christmas on Dec. 21.

A reason for the delay hasn’t yet been shared, but it means Fury of the Gods will no longer compete on the same launch week as James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. Disney confirmed at CinemaCon on Wednesday that Avatar 2 would be sticking to its scheduled Christmas release date.

With only a short wait, Shazam’s sequel should receive some breathing room from this occasion before making its theatrical debut.

CinemaCon was a big event for Warner Bros. which showed off new footage from Shazam: Fury of the Gods for attendees to enjoy. The new clip sets the stage for the plot of the sequel which will bring back its main cast. In the footage, fans got a Wonder Woman cameo — albeit a comedic one since it’s not the Gal Gadot portrayed character we know and love.

Shazam made waves among Warner Bros. DC offerings for its fun action and humor. The studio is typically known for its darker comic book adaptions and despite existing in this universe, Shazam managed to capture something unique.

While any delay can be upsetting for fans this change isn’t too drastic so it shouldn’t cause too many problems for eager fans. Shazam: Fury of the Gods will now arrive in theatres on Dec. 21.