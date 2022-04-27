Warner Bros. Delivers a Sneak Peek at 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods'

Warner Bros. had plenty of DC news to share at CinemaCon and they started things off with plenty of new 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' footage.

Warner Bros. opened their CinemaCon presentation today with a bang and kicked things off with a ton of brand new footage from the highly-anticipated DC sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

According to reports, while there was plenty of new footage from the movie that was shown at the start of the showcase, as per CinemaCon’s standard, none of this footage has been posted online yet.

Among this footage was reportedly a cameo of Wonder Woman, though it wasn’t the Gal Gadot version that fans are familiar with.

The clip reportedly starts in a Paris restaurant where Zachary Levi’s Shazam is dining with Wonder Woman. She starts to leave but when she stops to turn around he goes in for a kiss and it becomes clear that it isn’t Wonder Woman. Instead, it’s Hespera who warns Shazam that the Daughters of Atlas are coming for him.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is poised to be Warner Bros. and DC’s final film offering of the year, launching on Dec. 16. The movie will bring back the cast and follow on from the 2019 hit film Shazam.

In a universe of characters that are typically darker in tone, Shazam provided a fresh addition to DC’s cinematic universe by blending their signature action with plenty of quirky jokes and heartfelt fun.

There were many details shared at CinemaCon from Warner Bros. about their upcoming DC projects. One of the biggest announcements was that this year’s hit The Batman will be receiving a sequel. While it may not exist in the same universe as Shazam and the Justice League, The Batman has emerged as a unanimous favorite amongst critics and fans.

Those who want to catch Shazam! Fury of the Gods will have multiple options to binge the sequel as Warner Bros. continues to bring its biggest movies to HBO Max shortly after release.

The film will debut in theaters on Dec. 16, 2022, before joining HBO Max 45 days later on Monday, January 30, 2023. If you’re yet to see the first Shazam movie, it’s currently available to stream on HBO Max.

This story is developing.