‘She had no clue’: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Noah Erb spills on ‘perfect’ proposal

Bachelor in Paradise stars Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer announced their engagement on Instagram on August 9. The joint post was captioned, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, and I want ‘em all,” and it showed the romantic sunset proposal at a beachfront home.

Erb revealed to People that he got down on one knee on August 8 and spilled on the details behind the “perfect” proposal. The special moment took place at a La Jolla, San Diego beachfront home, which was decorated with roses and rose petals. “Our friends Hannah Sinclair and Emma Burke (photographer and videographer) helped us capture the moment which was so special!” Erb shared with the publication, adding that his now-fiancée had “no clue” it was going to happen.

“I called her parents a couple days before to fill them in on my plans,” Erb continued. “Thomas [Jacobs] helped me with the arrangements and get everything set up. The proposal was perfect and everything I wanted to incorporate to make it special and ours… She had no clue the engagement was happening until we walked up the stairs to the rooftop and saw the roses and candles overlooking the ocean.”

Erb said once she saw the roses laid out she got “emotional” and began tearing up. “She was crying right when she saw the roses and both of us were emotional during my speech while watching the sunset,” the reality star shared. The engagement ring he picked out for Heringer is a four-carat oval-shaped engagement ring from Keyzar Jewelry.

He also revealed that he’d moved his plans to propose ahead by a month because Heringer “rescued a dog unexpectedly two weeks ago” and they’d decided to move back to Oklahoma earlier because of it. Heringer revealed in July 2023 that they’d bought a home in Tulsa, near Erb’s family, and had decided to move away from California due to the cost of living, as she wanted to be a homeowner.

Erb works as a travel nurse and made his debut on season 16 of The Bachelorette while Heringer, a client financial manager, was a contestant in season 25 of The Bachelor. The two met during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2021. The couple broke up during the show ahead of the Fantasy Suites and left the show single. However, by the time the finale aired, they revealed to fans that they were back together.