‘She-Hulk’ EP confirms that big Hulk twist is setting up a future MCU project

After his major role in the pilot, serving as the Obi-Wan Kenobi to his cousin’s Luke Skywalker, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner took a back seat for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s second episode as the series morphed into a full-on “lawyer show,” with Tatiana Maslany dealing with her problems solo. Nevertheless, episode two still found time to drop a shocking twist when it comes to the Jade Giant that fans are desperate to follow up.

After being assigned to Abomination’s parole case, Jen calls Bruce to work through her complicated feelings about the job. Once he’s helped her sort them out, she asks if they could catch up soon. “Probably not for a minute,” he admits, before adding: “I got some things I gotta take care of.” We then discover that he’s actually in a Sakaaran spaceship shooting off into space.

Wait, what? Hulk’s back in space? What’s happening here? Does this mean we look forward to a subplot all about Bruce’s sci-fi adventures? Well, no. She-Hulk showrunner Jessica Gao was asked what’s next for Bruce while speaking to RadioTimes.com and she stressed that, as the title suggests, this isn’t his show so where Hulk goes from here will be explored in some future Marvel project. Gao teased:

“Do not expect this to be a Hulk-centric show. This is very much She-Hulk’s show and so whatever Hulk is going to do, that’s for Hulk and whatever his future projects are to decide.”

The first thought many Marvel fans had upon watching this moment was that the MCU was finally setting up a Planet Hulk/World War Hulk storyline. A WWH project has been rumored to be in the works for a while now, and it’s just possible that Gao has given us our best indication yet that it really is happening. So while it might be disappointing to hear that we apparently won’t get much more of Ruffalo this season, we should be in for some treats in the long run.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law unfolds Thursdays on Disney Plus.