‘She-Hulk’ fans get hyped for the MCU character return you’d never expect to happen in a million phases

While Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law received mixed reviews and a lukewarm reaction from MCU fans, one thing that the show’s audience could agree on was that Leap-Frog certainly is a character that was pulled from the Marvel comics to the small screen. Since airing, there has been a steadily-building cry for more Leap-Frog in She-Hulk’s season two, even if that cry is mostly if not exclusively from Brandon Stanley, the actor who played the character.

Leap-Frog is the nom de supervillain used by Eugene Patilio, of Daredevil’s more minor foes. While Leap-Frog doesn’t have powers himself, wearing a special frog costume gives him the abilities of a human-sized frog. As quoted in The Direct, in an Instagram post showing off a handmade Leap-Frog action figure sent to him by a fan. In response to a question from a fan, Stanley embraced the idea of making more appearances as Leap-Frog on a (still hypothetical) season two of She-Hulk:

“I’m not sure. But if the call comes….I’ll be ready.“

While a big screen appearance by Leap-Frog seems on the unlikely side, cameos from Charlie Cox as the lawyer Matt Murdock, Daredevil’s alter-ego in Spider-Man: Far From Home and the She-Hulk series, and then Marvel’s announcement that Cox’s Daredevil would costar with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in an 18-episode MCU series titled Daredevil: Born Again.

With Daredevil slated for a small screen return, there’s certainly enough room for a guest appearance from all of his foes, including The Owl, Mr. Fear, Stilt-Man, and yes, Leap-Frog.