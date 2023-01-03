‘She-Hulk’ stans know exactly which crazy Marvel characters need to feature in season 2

The mere mention of Jennifer Walters’ name might send some Hulk-Todd wannabes green with fury, but for others She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was one of the best things to come out of the MCU (which isn’t saying as much as that sounds, to be fair, but still). For its diehard defenders, then, there’s a lot of hope that a potential second season of the Jade Giantess’ solo series will go even further than the first run in bringing some of the craziest characters from Marvel Comics to life.

The first season already introduced us to everyone from Man-Bull to Mr. Immortal to Leap-Frog, but Redditors have now put their heads together to pitch the heroes and villains from all across the Marvel universe — both famous and obscure — that need to show up in She-Hulk season 2. The OP got the ball rolling by suggesting the Emissaries of Evil, the less-famous cousins of the Sinister Six.

Others took a similar track by voicing their hope that other D-list villains like 3-D Man, Blonde Phantom, and the one and only Paste Pot Pete could battle Jen next time around.

And let’s not overlook Big Wheel (yes, his shtick is that he goes around in a big wheel).

Well, this one’s a little obvious but… Who could resist the idea of She-Hulk and Deadpool destroying the fourth wall together?

The most popular reply, though, goes to a vote for Squirrel Girl to finally make her live-action debut, preferably with her earworm of an unofficial theme tune to boot.

Much like the majority of the MCU’s streaming series, a second season of She-Hulk has yet to be officially confirmed, but its episodic nature makes it seem like one of those that has the best chance at renewal. In the meantime, though, you can revisit the first nine episodes on Disney Plus.