Every obscure Marvel Comics character introduced in ‘She-Hulk’

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law marks the first time that Bruce Banner’s similarly gamma-irradiated cousin has been brought to live-action, but that’s just the start of it, as the superhero sitcom has managed to bring a ton of other — much more obscure — characters from Marvel comic book lore to the screen with her.

Although fans have obviously been mostly hyped by the appearances of known names like Wong, Abomination, and, most of all, Daredevil, there’s a certain thrill in seeing some genuine D-listers brought into the MCU, against all the odds.

So, with with the Certified Fresh show now in the home stretch with just a couple of episodes left to go, let’s recap every obscure Marvel character that She-Hulk has introduced into the franchise, from Daredevil foes you’ve never heard of to forgotten members of the Avengers.

Titania

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Athough pegged beforehand as the show’s primary antagonist, Titania (as played by The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil) has been more of a recurring nuisance to Jen Walters than a big bad. The super-strong social media influencer — real name: Mary McPherran — is a loose translation of the character from the comics, who was actually given powers by Doctor Doom during the Secret Wars crossover.

The Wrecking Crew

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

In episode 3, our heroine was attacked by some two-bit criminal hoodlums known as the Wrecking Crew, who were trying to get a sample of her blood for an unknown employer. On the page, the much more formidable version of the supervillain team has battled everyone from the Avengers to Fantastic Four. Nick Gomez’s Wrecker later returned, now rehabilitated, in episode 7.

Luke Jacobson

Image via Marvel Studios

She-Hulk episode 5 introduced the MCU’s very own version of Edna Mode in the form of Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews), an underground fashion designer who’s responsible for making several of the Avengers’ super-suits. This version of Jacobson is a massively retooled take on the character of the same name who made a handful of appearances in little-remembered 1980s spy comic Dakota North.

Mr. Immortal

Image via Disney Plus

The B-plot of episode 6 saw Jen’s colleagues at G, L, K, & H represent Craig Hollis/Mr. Immortal (David Pasquesi), an undying metahuman who keeps killing himself to avoid his many spouses. This is a wholly different take on the teen vigilante of the same name from Marvel lore, who is actually a mutant and most known as a member of the Great Lake Avengers. The character was also supposed to appear in Freeform’s cancelled New Warriors TV series.

El Aguila

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Another obscure mutant character She-Hulk‘s dropped into the mix is El Aguila (Joseph Castillo-Midyett). Real name Alejandro Montoya, the self-proclaimed swashbuckler has the ability to produce bioelectricity which he typically channels through his sword. Essentially Marvel’s own Zorro knock-off, El Aguila is most known as a sometime-ally, sometime-enemy of Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

Man-Bull

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

She-Hulk gets a lot of comedy mileage out of pairing together matador-themed character El Aguila and the bullish Man-Bull (Nathan Hurd) in episode 7, but actually they are two distinct individuals in the comics. Appearing more like a minotaur on the page, Bill Taurens transformed into the Man-Bull after being given a super-serum derived from bull DNA and has faced the likes of Daredevil, Hulk, and the X-Men.

Porcupine

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Another member of Emil Blonsky’s Abomaste therapy circle is Porcupine (Jordan Aaron Ford), who never takes off his spiky costume. On the page, this costume does a lot more than just hide his BO as its metal quills can be launched at opponents and it can also fire gas, bombs, and other combative gadgets. Three individuals have born the Porcupine mantle in Marvel lore, with the first being Alexander Gentry.

Saracen

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Saracen might just be She-Hulk‘s deepest-cut character cameo as Saracen (Terrence Clowe) has only made three appearances in the comics, as a minor enemy of Blade. Yes, although the MCU’s Saracen only appears to be a guy who believes he’s a vampire, the comics’ Saracen is a genuine bloodsucker. One of the oldest alive, in fact, he dwelled beneath the Vatican until the Daywalker caught up with him.

Leap-Frog

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Episode 5 offered a very brief glimpse of Brandon Stanley as Eugene Patilio, apparently another client of Luke Jacobson’s. He’s set to feature in episode 8 as a foe of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. Patilio is a fusion of two comics characters — Vincent Patilio aka the supervillain Leap-Frog and his son, Eugene alias Frog-Man, who tried to make up for his father’s actions by serving as a superhero.