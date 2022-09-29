Did ‘She-Hulk’ just debut a longtime Blade villain, or is it yet another ruse?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has developed a reputation for misdirection. Whether intentional or not, the show’s episode four magician Donny Blaze was widely (and wrongly) theorized to be a version of Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider, last week’s take on Great Lakes Avengers leader Mr. Immortal had very little in common with the comics, and despite much teasing, many fans have been left frustrated after weeks with no appearance from Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

Now, episode seven has introduced a bunch of obscure comics characters to the MCU, with Emil Blonsky’s support group featuring jobbing heroes and villains like Porcupine and Man-Bull. Also among them was Terrence Clowe’s Saracen, who’s kind of a big deal in Marvel comics.

Screengrab via Disney Plus

Saracen debuted in Blade: Vampire Hunter #1 in 1999, and is notable for being one of the first vampires to ever exist in the 616 comics universe. The story showed him secretly residing underneath the Vatican and, as one of the most ancient bloodsuckers, he has superior superhuman speed and healing, even compared to other vampires.

However, the She-Hulk version didn’t exhibit any vampiric powers at all, with Blonsky even saying “Saracen thinks he’s a vampire”. We later saw him walking around in broad daylight which may hint that he’s just delusional, but then again, an ancient vampire may actually have that skill.

Whether this will all link back to the Blade reboot is anyone’s guess. That production has been thrown into chaos with the last-minute departure of director Bassam Tariq after script problems were reported. Blade may now be delayed, though if they wanted an existing vampire in the MCU, Saracen is right there to use.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law airs Thursdays on Disney Plus.