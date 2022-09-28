Marvel Studios’ ‘Blade’ loses its director just weeks before it was set to begin shooting

Marvel Studios has announced that Bassam Tariq will no longer be involved in the upcoming film, Blade.

As shared by the Hollywood Reporter, Tariq’s departure was due to scheduling conflicts, which will impact the production schedule for the Marvel film. Luckily, not all hope is lost as Tariq released a statement saying that they were able to put together a cast and crew for the movie before he left the project.

“Its been an honor working with the wonderful folks at Marvel. We were able to put together a killer cast and crew. Eager to see where the next director takes the film.”

This story is still in development.