‘She-Hulk’ fans only have themselves to blame after their hopes are dashed again

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s seventh episode takes us on a trip out of Los Angeles to check up on Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky. At his parole hearing, Blonsky insisted he wanted to set up a self-help retreat, but when the device monitoring his transformation into Abomination malfunctions, Jen Walters fears the worst.

Ultimately, that’s merely some kind of chicken/electric fence zap misunderstanding, and the rest of the episode sees Jen working through her dual personality issues with a support group of Z-list Marvel characters.

But though this week’s episode sees the ‘long-awaited’ MCU debuts of Man-Bull, Porcupine, and Saracen (we suspect many are dashing to Wikis to find out who they are) there was one A-lister who once again failed to show up.

Back in episode five, we finally got a tease of Charlie Cox’s return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil courtesy of his shiny new costume. The midseason trailer also featured the pair in costume, with hints that there may be some kind of romantic attachment between the two. But, much like last week, the Man Without Fear was nowhere to be seen, and once more fans aren’t happy.

This image sums up the pain:

Where is he?!

Maybe he won’t ever actually arrive?

What if it’s a meta blind joke that we can’t see Daredevil? — Clay (@ClaizTheArtist) September 29, 2022

Some probably need to calm down (or switch to posting on Intelligencia…):

dear kevin feige this is a sincere go fuck yourself the mcu has fell off so hard. where the FUCK is daredevil fix your shit and make something watchable — An4rchy (@An4rchy72) September 29, 2022

But some have faith that next week will surely deliver:

Next week has gotta be the week when we finally get my GOAT back only one more week until Daredevil is back in my life and I never shut up about it pic.twitter.com/brCUwI3NlH — Jack (-_•) // she-hulk spoilers (@captaincupkicks) September 29, 2022

And we can’t help but want to see the reaction if Marvel did just cut him altogether:

No daredevil? In the show called She Hulk??? Whaaat? That's craaazy! Lmao I hope they cut his appearance so I can see all the whiny crybabies heads explode — johnnytee (@therealJohnTee) September 29, 2022

With just two episodes of She-Hulk‘s first season remaining, we think Matt Murdock must be a lock for next week. Either way, MCU fans will eventually have more of the character than they know what to do with as Daredevil: Born Again will consist of a whopping eighteen episodes when it lands on Disney Plus in 2024.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law airs Thursdays on Disney Plus.