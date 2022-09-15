‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.

While fans are naturally losing it over Daredevil’s incoming debut on the show, it’s worth pointing out that a major new foe for the Defender was also introduced in the same episode, albeit in a much subtler way. When Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) first introduces Jen to Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews), he’s just wrapping up some business with a briefly seen blonde Caucasian man holding his own super-suit.

This is, in fact, Eugene Patilio (Brandon Stanley) aka the costumed supercriminal Leap-Frog.

In the comics, Leap-Frog is Vincent Patilio, with his son Eugene trying to rehabilitate the image of our amphibious friends by becoming the hero Frog Man. For the MCU, the two characters have been compressed into one as Eugene will go by the moniker Leap-Frog, who we’ve glimpsed in his costume — which he clearly got from Luke Jacobson — in the trailers.

According to rumors, Daredevil will show up in Los Angeles while on the trail of Leap-Frog, a nod to the comics version being a member of the Man Without Fear’s rogues gallery. DD is shown to vault over a bright green car in the promos, for example, which likely belongs to Eugene. So with both Leap-Frog and Daredevil teased in this episode, the odds are high that next week will deliver the big Matt Murdock/Jen Walters team-up we’ve been waiting for.

Don't miss She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as it leapfrogs onto Disney Plus on Thursdays.