The world’s foremost authority on ‘She-Hulk’ defends the twerking scene, trolls tell him he’s wrong

If you’ve got a question on any and all things relating to Jennifer Walters or her green-skinned alter ego, then Dan Slott is the person to ask, but even his expertise has fallen on deaf ears as the battle with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trolls spills over into 2023.

It was only a few hours ago that the veteran comic book writer was blasting the haters by offering irrefutable evidence that the polarizing Marvel Cinematic Universe series is probably the most accurate interpretation of the comic books there’s ever been in live-action, but he’s already back at it again.

Flaunting his credentials – which he’s well within his rights to do seeing as they establish him as perhaps the world’s foremost authority on the character – Slott then explained why the infamous twerking scene was comic-accurate, only to be told he was wrong.

People arguing the twerking scene in #SheHulk wouldn't have happened in the comics…



Byrne had She-Hulk jumping rope in a bikini.



I had her karaokeing, dancing, & partying so hard it was causing structural damage to Avengers Mansion.



This is the hill they want to die on? 🤷 — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) January 2, 2023

As the old saying goes, opinions and assholes do indeed share a large volume of similarities, but we’re not going to argue with the people who choose to argue with the person who knows more about She-Hulk than most anybody else, because what would be the point?

Karaoke isn’t the same as twerking, my man. — JD (@JohnnyDi17) January 2, 2023

The whole show is cringe. Anyone who’s upset by the “twerking scene” is even more cringe for watching the show enough to a, even see that scene, and b, just wasting their time watching the show. — bill johnstone (@billjohnstone16) January 2, 2023

Story came last. Checking agenda boxes was the number one priority. To stand here and act like that virtue signaling wasn’t turned to a level 10, no one can have an honest conversation with you. — Tommy Divito (@MonMeditations) January 2, 2023

There’s a difference between comedic and cringe my man. — Jaromir Jagr’s Mullet (@Michael60909136) January 2, 2023

Everyone on the internet is right if you ask them, but arguing with the dude who’s literally written more She-Hulk comics than anybody else in the entire history of the superpowered lawyer’s entire existence is surely a losing battle. Then again, trolls gonna troll, but at least we can firmly establish less than 48 hours in that the back-and-forth over the merits of the fourth wall-breaking comedy are a million miles away from being over.