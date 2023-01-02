The world’s foremost authority on ‘She-Hulk’ defends the twerking scene, trolls tell him he’s wrong
If you’ve got a question on any and all things relating to Jennifer Walters or her green-skinned alter ego, then Dan Slott is the person to ask, but even his expertise has fallen on deaf ears as the battle with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trolls spills over into 2023.
It was only a few hours ago that the veteran comic book writer was blasting the haters by offering irrefutable evidence that the polarizing Marvel Cinematic Universe series is probably the most accurate interpretation of the comic books there’s ever been in live-action, but he’s already back at it again.
Flaunting his credentials – which he’s well within his rights to do seeing as they establish him as perhaps the world’s foremost authority on the character – Slott then explained why the infamous twerking scene was comic-accurate, only to be told he was wrong.
As the old saying goes, opinions and assholes do indeed share a large volume of similarities, but we’re not going to argue with the people who choose to argue with the person who knows more about She-Hulk than most anybody else, because what would be the point?
Everyone on the internet is right if you ask them, but arguing with the dude who’s literally written more She-Hulk comics than anybody else in the entire history of the superpowered lawyer’s entire existence is surely a losing battle. Then again, trolls gonna troll, but at least we can firmly establish less than 48 hours in that the back-and-forth over the merits of the fourth wall-breaking comedy are a million miles away from being over.