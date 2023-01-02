‘She-Hulk’ writer blasts the trolls for their uninformed and unjust hatred of the MCU series

Charlie Cox probably put it best when he addressed the criticisms of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law by suggesting that if people don’t like the show, then maybe they should quit complaining and simply watch something else instead.

That’s not how the internet works, as has been made abundantly clear ever since Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters first stomped onto the scene, with the trolls and review-bombers joining forces to ensure that the half-hour legal comedy has gone down in the history books as the single lowest-rated project of the entire Marvel Studios era in terms of its Rotten Tomatoes user rating.

The haters were out in full force each and every week, with many of them blasting the same elements of the series over and over again, with the key creatives involved in the creation, development, and execution of She-Hulk hardly backing down from their detractors. Writer Dan Slott may not have been an active presence on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s divisive streaming exclusive, but he arguably knows the character better than anyone else.

To that end, he rang in the new year by taking the trolls to task, and explaining how and why She-Hulk is pretty much the exact opposite of what its staunchest opponents proclaimed it to be.

Anyone saying the @SheHulkOfficial TV show wasn't "comic book accurate"…



I'm the guy who has written more issues of SHE-HULK than anyone.



I've read every single comic from every #SheHulk run.



And I'm saying, for the record, it is the MOST comic book accurate show in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/d1LGOrkve9 — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) January 2, 2023

One person’s opinion isn’t going to lead to a shift in overall feeling, regardless of how well-versed in the entirety of She-Hulk‘s history as they may be, but we remain equal parts nervous and curious to discover if Attorney at Law will return for a second season on Disney Plus, if only to see what the outpouring of reactions are going to be from both sides of the divide.